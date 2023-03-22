Racine County Eye asked candidates to fill out a questionnaire so that our readers could learn more about them. These are Caledonia Nancy H. Pierce’s answers.

Nancy H. Pierce

What position are you seeking?

Village of Caledonia – Trustee Seat #1 How long have you lived in Caledonia?

4 years, Racine County, 22 years Age

72 Occupation

Communications and Organizational Development Consultant Nancy H. Pierce Credit: Nancy H Pierce

If you have served as an elected official before, what positions did you hold and how long did you hold them? Also, what civic or church organizations have you been part of?



Planning Commission – Village of Caledonia (2 years)

Gateway Technical College – Advisory Council (5 years)

Leadership Racine (class of 2005)

RAMAC – Advisory Council as Leadership Racine contact

Advisory Non-Profit Institute – UW Parkside (6 years)

Vice President – Tempo International (2 years)

Secretary – Tempo Racine (4 years)

Secretary and founding Board Member – Young Aviators, Inc.

Treasurer – Caledonia Conservancy (6 years)

Director of Outreach – Caledonia Conservancy (2 years)

Director of Outreach – Seno/Kenosha Racine Land Trust (3 years)

Vestry – St. Michaels Church (in different terms over 15 years)

Volunteer – Girl Scouts of SE WI for anti-bullying trainer

Member – Jr. League

Founding Board member – Stable Hands

Regent – Daughters of the American Revolution

What motivated you to seek office?

Serving on the Planning Commission for Caledonia for the past 2 years coupled with my previous working with the Village on residential development easements provided an insight into both the challenges and opportunities within the Village. I was encouraged to run by other members of the Commission, Trustees and other citizens who have seen my work and felt that I have skill sets that will benefit the Village overall.

If elected, name three priorities you would want to focus on during your term.

My initial approach is three-pronged:

The I-94 business corridor development

The Douglas Avenue business corridor development

The quality of life within the Village boundaries

With regard to development, how would you like to see Caledonia grow? (250 words or less)

While development is a constant in any community, to be effective and sustainable, it must be balanced with the overall community. The I-94 corridor is rapidly expanding along commercial transportation lines. How that may be effective moving East will depend on what types of businesses would be interested in the area and if there is infrastructure in place to support them.

In the Douglas Avenue corridor, there are still opportunities for commercial development. Yet, again, it depends on the types of businesses that feel they can be profitable in the area. If we are talking retail types, it also means support by the residents of the area.

Caledonia has signed an Agreement with RCEDC for economic support so we’ll track that closely in the coming year.

Why should people elect Nancy H. Pierce?

I’ve been a resident of Racine County now for 22 years and worked with the Village in varying areas over the years. My background serving on the Planning Commission gives me current insight into what is occurring in the Village. My background on the corporate side and the non-profit sector, both professionally and as a volunteer, brings skill sets that the Village needs.