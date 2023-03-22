Follow Us

Curious about who is on the ballot for the spring of 2023 election in Racine County? A primary election took place on Feb. 21, 2023. The spring general election will be taking place on April 4, 2023. Follow our Racine County Election Guide Spring 2023 for the candidate’s biographies and election results.

Voting Information

Here are three places you can keep track of the Spring 2023 election ahead of time:
1. Wisconsin Election Commission’s Elections Page: Find out which offices are up in Spring 2023.
2. My Vote Wisconsin: Check your local municipal ballot for national, state and local candidates when the time comes.
3. Voter ID Guidelines: Be sure you’re prepared at the polls by reviewing the acceptable forms of identification required in Wisconsin.

Important dates for

  • Feb. 17: Last day for in-person registration
  • Feb. 21: 2023 Spring Primary
  • March 7: Last day to certify results of Spring Primary
  • March 14: Deadline to send absentee ballots to electors
  • March 15: Deadline to register to vote by mail or online
  • April 4: 2023 Spring Election

Racine County spring election candidates

The spring general election will take place on Tuesday, April 4. The following individuals will be on the ballot.

City of Racine

Racine Mayor

Cory Mason
Cory Mason
Cory Mason

Read Mason’s interview

Henry Perez
Henry Perez
Henry Perez

Read Perez’s interview

City of Racine Alder

District 11

Mary Land

Read Land’s interview

Michael Hansen
Michael Hansen, alderman candidate 2023

Read Hansen’s interview

Watch the forum* with Mary Land and Michael Hansen by clicking the button below. You must enter the passcode to view it as well. PASSCODE: ?yU@I9Cm

District 11 Aldermanic Forum, recorded live, March 14, 2023

*The forum is transcribed by AI (artificial intelligence) and therefore may not match up with what is being spoken by participants.

District 13

Natalia Taft

Read Taft’s interview

Renee Kelly

Read Kelly’s interview

Caledonia Village Board of Trustees

Trustee #1

Nancy H. Pierce
Nancy H. Pierce
Nancy H. Pierce

Read Pierce’s interview

David Rubinson
David Rubinson, Caledonia Trustee #1 candidate
David Rubinson

Read Rubinson’s interview

Watch the forum* with Nancy H. Pierce and David Rubinson by clicking the button below. You must enter the passcode to view it as well. PASSCODE: Rs&x1p!J

Caledonia Trustee #1 forum, recorded live, March 22, 2023

*The forum is transcribed by AI (artificial intelligence) and therefore may not match up with what is being spoken by participants.

Trustee #3

William Folk

Read Folk’s interview

Anthony Hammes

Read Hammes’ interview

Mount Pleasant Village Board of Trustees

President

David Degroot
David DeGroot, Mount Pleasant Village President
David DeGroot

Read DeGroot’s interview

Kelly Gallaher
Kelly Gallaher
Kelly Gallaher

Read Gallaher’s interview

Trustee #1

John Hewitt
Photo not provided

Hewitt was unresponsive to our interview

Travis Yanke
Travis Yanke, Mount pleasant Board Trustee #1 candidate
Travis Yanke

Read Yanke’s interview

Trustee #3

Kim Mahoney
Kim Mahoney
Kim Mahoney

Read Mahoney’s interview

Nancy Washburn
Nancy Washburn
Nancy Washburn

Read Washburn’s interview

Trustee #5

Ram Bhatia
Ram Bhatia
Ram Bhatia

Read Bhatia’s interview

Eric Martinez
Eric T. Martinez
Eric T. Martinez

Read Martinez’s interview

Justice of the Supreme Court

Janet Protasiewicz
Supreme Court candidate Janet C. Protasiewicz

About Protasiewicz

Daniel Kelly
2023 Supreme Court candidate Daniel Kelly

About Kelly

Further reading on Supreme Court candidates

More of what’s on your ballot

Election coverage

The Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens are committed to providing you with accurate, timely election information. We are your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with the latest election coverage and other local news.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.

Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens – Journalism that serves.

Leave a comment