Curious about who is on the ballot for the spring of 2023 election in Racine County? A primary election took place on Feb. 21, 2023. The spring general election will be taking place on April 4, 2023. Follow our Racine County Election Guide Spring 2023 for the candidate’s biographies and election results.
Voting Information
Here are three places you can keep track of the Spring 2023 election ahead of time:
1. Wisconsin Election Commission’s Elections Page: Find out which offices are up in Spring 2023.
2. My Vote Wisconsin: Check your local municipal ballot for national, state and local candidates when the time comes.
3. Voter ID Guidelines: Be sure you’re prepared at the polls by reviewing the acceptable forms of identification required in Wisconsin.
Important dates for
Feb. 17: Last day for in-person registration Feb. 21: 2023 Spring Primary March 7: Last day to certify results of Spring Primary March 14: Deadline to send absentee ballots to electors March 15: Deadline to register to vote by mail or online
- April 4: 2023 Spring Election
Racine County spring election candidates
The spring general election will take place on Tuesday, April 4. The following individuals will be on the ballot.
City of Racine
Racine Mayor
Cory Mason
Henry Perez
City of Racine Alder
District 11
Mary Land
Michael Hansen
Watch the forum* with Mary Land and Michael Hansen by clicking the button below. You must enter the passcode to view it as well. PASSCODE: ?yU@I9Cm
*The forum is transcribed by AI (artificial intelligence) and therefore may not match up with what is being spoken by participants.
District 13
Natalia Taft
Renee Kelly
Caledonia Village Board of Trustees
Trustee #1
Nancy H. Pierce
David Rubinson
Watch the forum* with Nancy H. Pierce and David Rubinson by clicking the button below. You must enter the passcode to view it as well. PASSCODE: Rs&x1p!J
*The forum is transcribed by AI (artificial intelligence) and therefore may not match up with what is being spoken by participants.
Trustee #3
William Folk
Anthony Hammes
Mount Pleasant Village Board of Trustees
President
David Degroot
Kelly Gallaher
Trustee #1
John Hewitt
Hewitt was unresponsive to our interview
Travis Yanke
Trustee #3
Kim Mahoney
Nancy Washburn
Trustee #5
Ram Bhatia
Eric Martinez
Justice of the Supreme Court
Further reading on Supreme Court candidates
More of what’s on your ballot
Election coverage
