Dogs are commonly known as a man’s best friend, and through this newer program at Union Grove’s library, families are finding they make the best friends for children to read books to, as well.

Reba is a soon-to-be 12-year-old Weimaraner. Accompanied by her owner, Rick Torres, Reba visits the library monthly to volunteer their time to help children advance their literacy skills.

In addition to being a great listener, Reba has earned numerous American Kennel Club (AKC) titles.