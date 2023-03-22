Racine County Eye asked candidates to fill out a questionnaire so that our readers could learn more about them. These are Caledonia’s David Rubinson’s answers.

David Rubinson

What position are you seeking?

Village of Caledonia – Trustee Seat #1 How long have you lived in Caledonia?

24 years Age

30 Occupation

Project Manager David Rubinson

If you have served as an elected official before, what positions did you hold and how long did you hold them? Also, what civic or church organizations have you been part of?

I’ve never held an elected position, though I’ve been involved in politics since I was 12. Navy veteran and member of AWANA and Civil Air Patrol.

What motivated you to seek office?

I served my country and I want to make Caledonia an even better place to call home.

If elected, name three priorities you would want to focus on during your term.

I want to reduce the cost of living in the village through lower taxes and utility bills. I believe we need to help improve the equipment and systems of our first responders and help ensure that Caledonians feel safe. I believe we need to take a more active role in attracting businesses here.

With regard to development, how would you like to see Caledonia grow? (250 words or less)

Why should people elect David Rubinson?

I’m a newcomer to elected office, so I will be able to come at this with the viewpoint of the average citizen. I’ve been going to the village board meetings for a while and I’ve seen examples of why citizens have been calling for changes in the village. I would like to help make Caledonia better.