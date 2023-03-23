Obituary for Bernadine LeeAnn Agne

Bernadine LeeAnn Agne, was born still in Racine, on March 19, 2023.

Left to remember her memory are her parents, Denise and Andrew Agne (Racine); siblings, Evelyn, Arielly, and Whyatt; grandparents, Rebecca and Lisa Straley (Racine), David Westerby (Racine), and Cindy Pintar (Kenosha); aunts/god-mothers, Karrina Westerby (Racine), Doryann Flesher (Kenosha); Uncle Christopher (Racine); and cousins, Aubree Tobias and Armanii Williams (Racine).

She is preceded in death by her sister, Thalia Erin Westerby; and great-grandparents Bernard and VonDaLee Straley.

Services

Burial will take place at West Lawn Memorial Park on Friday, March 24, 2023, at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family are being requested.