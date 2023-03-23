Follow Us

Obituary for Bernadine LeeAnn Agne

Bernadine LeeAnn Agne, was born still in Racine, on March 19, 2023.

Left to remember her memory are her parents, Denise and Andrew Agne (Racine); siblings, Evelyn, Arielly, and Whyatt; grandparents, Rebecca and Lisa Straley (Racine), David Westerby (Racine), and Cindy Pintar (Kenosha); aunts/god-mothers, Karrina Westerby (Racine), Doryann Flesher (Kenosha); Uncle Christopher (Racine); and cousins, Aubree Tobias and Armanii Williams (Racine).

She is preceded in death by her sister, Thalia Erin Westerby; and great-grandparents Bernard and VonDaLee Straley.

Services

Burial will take place at West Lawn Memorial Park on Friday, March 24, 2023, at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family are being requested.

Obituary and photo courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.

