Obituary for Bernadine LeeAnn Agne
Bernadine LeeAnn Agne, was born still in Racine, on March 19, 2023.
Left to remember her memory are her parents, Denise and Andrew Agne (Racine); siblings, Evelyn, Arielly, and Whyatt; grandparents, Rebecca and Lisa Straley (Racine), David Westerby (Racine), and Cindy Pintar (Kenosha); aunts/god-mothers, Karrina Westerby (Racine), Doryann Flesher (Kenosha); Uncle Christopher (Racine); and cousins, Aubree Tobias and Armanii Williams (Racine).
She is preceded in death by her sister, Thalia Erin Westerby; and great-grandparents Bernard and VonDaLee Straley.
Services
Burial will take place at West Lawn Memorial Park on Friday, March 24, 2023, at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family are being requested.
Obituary and photo courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.
