Howard John Greene Jr., of Racine, Wis., died on March 19, 2023, at the age of 61 years old.

Howard was born in Racine on Feb. 18, 1962, to Howard and Lucy (nee: Daceno) Greene Sr. Both have preceded him in death.

Howard was a 1980 graduate of Park High School. He owned and operated The Greene Team contracting business successfully for many years. He loved to collect anything he thought could be fixed, and was known for always wearing his bib overalls.

Howie loved Harley-Davidson motorcycles, rock music, the Packers and Kid Rock. But most of all he loved his family and friends.

Two of the happiest days of Howard’s life were when his daughter, Erica, and son, Howard III, were born. He loved them dearly.

Howard is survived by his daughters, Alyssa and Ashley; his sisters, Theresa and Loreen; his grandchildren; his nephews, Brett, Alex, and Gary; his nieces, Sophie and Hannah; and many family members and friends. He will be sadly missed.

Services

A private family burial will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery where Howard will be laid to rest with his parents.

