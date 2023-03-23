Obituary for Lee ‘Skip’ Simpson Kasper

Lee “Skip” Simpson Kasper, age 74, passed away Sunday, March 19, 2023, at Lakeshore at Siena. He was born in Racine on July 21, 1948, the son of the late John and Beulah (nee: Simpson) Kasper.

Lee graduated from William Horlick High School, “Class of 1966.” On June 21, 1969, he was united in marriage to Sandra L. Weiss at First Evangelical Lutheran Church. They were blessed with two sons, Lee and Kyle.

Lee was employed by Twin Disc for 43 years, retiring in 2015. He was a member of the Twin Disc 20-year Club, a member of the 5th Street Yacht Club, a member and past Grand Master of the Racine-Belle City Lodge #18 F. & A.M., and a lifelong member of the National Rifle Association. Skip enjoyed fishing, boating, hunting, collecting cars, bowling, traveling, and trips to the casino. Above all, it was the time spent with his family, especially his wife, Sandy that he treasured most. Skip was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who will be dearly missed.

Surviving are his wife of nearly 55 years, Sandy; sons, Lee (Kathryn) Kasper Jr., and Kyle (Rebecca) Kasper; grandchildren, Sam Marquardt, Mia Kasper, and Ben Kasper; mother-in-law, Rose Weiss; in-laws, Deborah (Bob) Barilla, Eric (Cindy) Weiss, Kurt (Vickie) Weiss; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and dear friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Anna; his sister, Kathleen Harsh, and his father-in-law, Eric Weiss.

Services

Per Skip’s wishes, private services will be held. Memorials to the Multiple Sclerosis Society or the Tripoli Shriners have been suggested.