Obituary for Margaret Mary Caretta

Surrounded by her loving family, Margaret Mary Caretta, age 90, passed away peacefully Monday, March 20, 2023, following an unexpected stroke. She was born in Racine on Oct. 7, 1932, the daughter of Harry and Margaret (Nee: McMahon) Drier.

Margaret graduated from St. Catherine’s High School “Class of 1950.” On June 16, 1956, she was united in marriage to Matthew J. Caretta at St. Patrick Church. They shared 31 beautiful years together before Matthew passed away in 1987.

Margaret enjoyed reading, ushering and attending plays at the Racine Theatre Guild, going for walks, and spending time with family and friends. She had the kindest, sweetest, most patient personality and would go out of her way to help anyone she could. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who will be dearly missed.

Surviving are her children, Mark Caretta, Michael (Lori) Caretta, and Robert (Jenny) Caretta; daughter-in-law, Laura Caretta; grandchildren, Amanda (TJ) Caretta, Spencer (Amanda) Caretta, Gillian Caretta, Caitlin Caretta, Braden Caretta, Caelab Caretta and Emma Caretta; brothers, Harry (Lynne) Drier, David Drier; sister Harriet Bohn; sisters-in-law, Mary Drier, Carol Drier and Toni Drier.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Margaret was also preceded in death by her son, Matthew Caretta; brothers, Patrick Drier, Joseph Drier, and Thomas Drier; and brother-in-law, Russell Bohn.

Services

Visitation will be held at the Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home on Friday, March 31, 2023, from 10 until 11:30 a.m., with a service celebrating Margaret’s life to start at 11:30 a.m. Private interment will be held at Calvary Cemetery.

Memorials to the Leukemia Foundation or the American Diabetes Association in honor of Margaret Mary Caretta have been suggested.

A special thank you to the caregivers at Ascension for their loving and compassionate care.