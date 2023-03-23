The Racine Roundup aired on TMJ4 during the 4 O’Clock news on Thursday, March 23. This week, Racine County Eye web editor Loren Lamoreaux discussed various community happenings with TMJ4 anchors Ryan Jenkins and Susan Kim to discuss the happenings around Racine County.
1. Read to a Dog program
Through the Read to a Dog program at the Graham Public Library, children are positively impacted by the company of a furry and four-legged friend.
The community program is available at no charge to children and their families.
Through 15-minute reading sessions, children gain confidence and improve their reading skills by reading next to a special dog.
This month, Reba and her owner, Rick Torres, visited the library with the goal of helping readers become more independent.
2. Mental Health Retreat
The VFW Post 1391 and the YMCA in Mount Pleasant are working to normalize mental health by hosting a Community and Veterans Mental Health Retreat.
The event will feature multiple community organizations offering expertise on mental health, service dogs, support services, and much more.
The event is free to attend.
3. Bill Martin’s Fundraiser
The segment wrapped up with Lamoreaux bringing an update on Bill Martin and his fundraising efforts for an accessible van. Viewers and readers may recall his story from a previous feature on the Racine Roundup.
Martin’s journey to get the funds needed for his van continues this weekend with a fun-for-all fundraiser at the 5th Street Yacht Club.
A variety of entertainment including raffles, a cribbage tournament, food, drinks, and numerous ways to contribute to Martin’s cause will be available on Saturday.
About the segment
Each week a Racine County Eye staff member will share in-depth information on select stories from the week in our collaboration we call the Racine Roundup.
These stories have been curated to highlight what’s happening throughout Racine County. The news report will focus on providing solution-based journalism to readers and listeners in Racine County, reaching a larger audience throughout Southeastern Wisconsin.
Watch the Racine Roundup
Click the button below to watch this week’s installment of the Racine Roundup.
Missed a segment?
If you missed our previous segments, don’t worry. Watch the last handful of Racine Roundup segments now by clicking the buttons below. (Don’t see a date? In the news business, breaking news sometimes takes the place of regularly-scheduled programming. If you missed a date and don’t see it, most likely you haven’t missed a thing.)
Support local business
Local businesses and nonprofits make up the backbone of our community. The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your local news source that serves our diverse communities. Become a subscriber to stay up-to-date with local news.
Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.
Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens – Journalism that serves.
Comments are closed.