Obituary for Robert L. Leo Sr.

Robert L. Leo Sr.

Robert L. Leo Sr., 57, of Racine, passed away on Thursday, March 16, 2023. He was born in Racine on April 28, 1965, the son of the late Ezequiel and Juanita (nee: Rangel) Leo Sr. Robert had been employed by the Kerry Seasoning Group.

Surviving are his children, Robert L. Leo Jr., Juanita Leo, R-Reanna I. Herron, all of Racine; two grandchildren, Abel A. Ynocentio-Leo, and one to be born soon; three brothers, Arthur (Jenny) Leo, Ezequiel (Julia) Leo Jr., all of Racine, and Michael (Debra) Leo, of Waterford. His nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends also survive him. In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his sister, Adeline Leo and two nephews, Andres and Erasmo Guzman.

Services

Services will be held at a later date.

For those wishing to leave a memorial, they may be directed to his sister, Yolanda Guzman at 2952 Chicory Road, Racine, WI 53403.