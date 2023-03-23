Concerns and issues have plagued the media from its start. From bias to mind control down to bad quality, accusations seem to have been raised from time to time. But, with the development of technology, people may now find data more quickly and simply than ever before.

Print, broadcast, television and news sites are all stages in the evolution of the media. They may be regional, national, or even global. They may also feature a wide scope or a narrow one. The options are endless.

But in a world where citizens may easily tune out the news in favor of reality shows and movies, or even go off completely to explore blackjack possibilities that are now available knowing that it can be more enjoyable than hearing about negative news, governments have no reliable means of reaching the public. Talk-show personalities and political commentators have stepped in to fill the void, and that’s just the beginning.

Let’s walk down memory lane on the evolution of news media.

Printed publications

The print media played a vital role in issuing early news to native communities. A number of colonies boasted printers and even occasional newspapers. Boston’s great literacy rate and yearning for independence led to the establishment of the earliest continuous press in that city in 1704.

Due to the Stamp Duty of 1765, publishers had to pay more for paper, which caused some journals to go out of business. For a while, after the Stamp Duty was repealed in 1766, things seemed to simmer down, but then editorial boards and writers began doubting the legitimacy of British rule.

Publications helped spread the news of British wrongdoing and encouraged rebellion among the populace. Roughly forty thousand families (out of about two million) in the colonies became readers, and routine papers appeared in major urban centers.

There was a shift after the Constitutional Convention and the early history of the United States when newspapers were divided despite having rallied for a single cause throughout the Revolutionary War. Partisan politics and ideological loyalty influenced editorial content selection beginning with the release of the Federalist Papers and the Anti-Federalist Papers in the 1780s. This was in part due to financial constraints. Since publishing costs were more than could be covered by advertisements and subscriptions, political parties helped financially to support publications promoting the parties’ policies.

Several newspapers started openly targeting political figures like George Washington by publishing messages and party propaganda. Washington, along with numerous other founders, believed that an enlightened electorate could be fostered by press freedom despite their hostility.

Radio

The 1920s saw the introduction of radio news broadcasts in media. CBS (Columbia Broadcasting System) and NBC (National Broadcasting Company) introduced sponsored radio dramas and news broadcasts. And there was a rise in the popularity of radio comedy shows like Amos ‘n’ Andy—as people looked for light relief from the economic downturn.

Later, airways began to feature religious shows, talk shows, and community training. Quiz shows and Game shows were introduced by late 1930. And by 1940, 83% of homes had radios, and the majority listened often.

The increasing popularity of radio made politicians aware of the medium’s potential as a means of direct communication with voters. In the history of presidents, Warren Harding remains the first to deliver radio addresses consistently. Even President Herbert Hoover used radio, but to promote welfare and unemployment aid initiatives.

Television

Television irrevocably altered the media landscape by fusing the most compelling aspects of radio and motion pictures. President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s 1939 New York World’s Fair speech was the first officially recognized broadcast nationwide. The public initially hesitated to purchase televisions, but news reports during World War II ultimately swayed them. CBS’s coverage of the conflict, complete with accompanying photos and maps, was a cut above the others. In the 1950s, as more television stations went on air and marketers snapped up commercial time, the cost of television sets plummeted dramatically.

Games and quiz programs were the most popular fare on television, much like they were on the airwaves. In 1951, however, with the debut of his news program See It Now, Edward R. Murrow helped television journalism establish a firm foothold. The number of available channels increased alongside the growth of the television industry. Nightly newscasts debuted on national networks like CBS, NBC, and ABC and eventually spread to local news tv stations and subsidiaries.

Emerging trends in the media

Media consumers now have more options than ever, thanks to the advent of cable and the growth of the Web. With just a click, viewers can tune into almost any show, fast-forward through commercials, and save shows for later viewing. As a result, people may grow exhausted by politics or stop paying attention to the news altogether due to information overload.

Also, there are concerns about whether the traditional news media has lost its stronghold on the populace. The annual State of the Union address, for instance, has seen a decline in viewership throughout the years, from 67 million in 1993 to 32 million in 2015.