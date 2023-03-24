RACINE — The City of Racine Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services (PRCS) is now taking

registration for the 2023 Summer Youth Sand Volleyball program.

This program is available to all youth who will be in 6th through 12th grade, for the 2023-24 school year. The program is held at the North Beach sand volleyball courts, located next to next to the Beachside Oasis, 89 Kewaunee St. in Racine.

The program will begin on June 19 and go through Aug. 11. Matches will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, weather permitting.

Play is round-robin style with no drill practice; all skill levels are welcome.

The fee for City of Racine residents is $50, and $75 for non-city residents including Caledonia, Mount Pleasant and other municipalities and villages.

Sand volleyball registration

The City of Racine PRCS offers the following ways to register: Email to prcs@cityofracine.org

Phone (Credit card payments only; staff will contact the registrant)

Mail-in (check payments only, make payable to “City of Racine PRCS”)

In-office

Online North Beach Volleyball stock image – Credit: Denise Lockwood

Registration will be taken at the PRCS office, 800 Center St. in Rm. 127, between 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, through June 16.

Download the registration form below:

More information

For more information about PRCS events visit their website or Facebook page. Get in contact by visiting the PRCS main office at 800 Center St., Room 127, or by calling 262-636-9131.