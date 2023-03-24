Obituary for Alexis Nicole Mann

Alexis Nicole Mann, age 26, passed away unexpectedly — yet found peace — on Saturday, March 11, 2023.

Alexis was born in Arlington Heights, Ill. on Sept. 26, 1996. Naturally gifted and bright, she graduated within the top ten of her class from Harborside Academy in Kenosha. In recent years, Alexis worked as an assistant manager at Domino’s.

Alexis enjoyed searching for beach glass along the beaches of Lake Michigan, going to the casino and playing slots, bowling with family and friends, binge-watching Netflix with her boyfriend, Chris, or her sister, Gabrielle, singing, dancing, and acting. She was in many school plays and musicals in which she played the lead role and sang many solos. She shared a love and passion for “Alice in Wonderland” with her sister Gabrielle since childhood which they never outgrew. Above all, Alexis was all about her 6-year-old son, Cobain, and just hanging out with family and friends spending hours upon hours just talking and laughing.

Surviving are her adorable son, Cobain Ryen Bennett; mother and father, Michelle and Jason Beecher; sisters and brothers, Gabrielle Lofgren, Kelsi, Jordan, Tyler, and Nicholas Beecher; grandparents, Cathy and Les Lambert, and Jeff Vinachi and Patricia Fain, and Michael and Marsha Rasgaitis; boyfriend of 3 years, Chris Thillemann; Cobain’s father, Ryen Bennett; aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and friends – too numerous to mention all by name.

Services

Services celebrating Alexis’s beautiful life will be held at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at 3 p.m. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Saturday, April 15, from 1-3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family have been suggested.

“Always our little Alice…..wanting to find her Wonderland”