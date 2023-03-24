These works of art are currently on display at The Coffee House at Chestnut & Pine, 492 N. Pine St., in Burlington, now through April 15.

The contest encouraged Burlington students to reflect on Black history and the impact of race and diversity on our community and nation. This is the third year the organization has hosted the contest.

A total of 116 students from all grade levels used their creativity to submit original works of art and writing using the theme “I’m Me and I’m Magnificent: Turning our differences into superpowers.”