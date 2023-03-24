Obituary for Jasper Roy Swift
Jasper Roy Swift passed away on March 21, 2023. He was born on Feb. 16, 1965.
Services
A homegoing service for Jasper will be held in the New Way Faith Tabernacle Church of God in Christ, 2801 W. 30th St., Zion, IL, on Monday, April 3, at noon, with Pastor Robert Richards officiating. Visitation will be at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Sunday, April 2, from 4 until 6 p.m., and in the church on Monday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will take place on Tuesday, April 4, in the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery at 10 a.m.
Miller’s Flowers has been suggested.
Obituary and photo courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.
