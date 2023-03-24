RACINE COUNTY — The 41-year-old Waterford man implicated in the hit-and-run accident involving a We Energies flagger and fleeing the scene is facing more than 20 years in prison.

Bob Daniel Slominski was charged Thursday (March 23) in Racine County Circuit Court with one felony count each of hit-and-run – great bodily harm and reckless driving causing great bodily harm and two misdemeanor counts of bail jumping. If convicted, he faces up to 21-1/2 years in prison. Bob Daniel Slominski – Credit: Racine County Jail

The criminal complaint: hit-and-run

According to the criminal complaint, Slominski on March 21 was driving a white, Chevrolet pick-up truck in the 1600 block of S. Honey Lake Road in Burlington when he struck the utility worker and fled the scene. Deputies rendered aid until EMS arrived on the scene.

The worker, identified as 28-year-old Karlee Rybarczyk, suffered a broken arm, two broken legs, facial lacerations, and a potential liver injury, the complaint continues. Their injuries were considered severe enough to warrant the flagger being taken by Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital.

Tips from the public related to the hit-and-run received by the sheriff’s office led investigators to Slominski who was apprehended without incident. According to the criminal complaint, he told deputies he was on his way to an AODA (Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse) meeting though he couldn’t provide an exact location. Slominski said he dropped his phone and it was only after he picked it up that he saw the flagger.

After he struck the worker, Slominski said he fled because he doesn’t like to see anyone in pain, the complaint continues. He went home and covered his truck with a tarp to conceal it.

Slominski was assigned a $100,000 cash bond and will next be in court on March 29 for his preliminary hearing.