Obituary for Marian Joan Beyer

Marian Joan Beyer passed away on Sunday, March 19, 2023.

Marian was the heart of her family and was deeply cherished. She will be affectionately remembered by all who knew her and will be forever missed. Marian was born on Dec. 12, 1925, to Harold and Anna (Gizinski) Hansen in Racine, Wis.

She was a 1943 graduate of William Horlick High School. After high school, she was employed by Wheary Trunk Co. She married Richard Joseph Beyer on May 8, 1948, and shared a rich and loving marriage for 68 years until his death on Sept. 19, 2016. Marian was a homemaker in the truest sense of the word. When her youngest child started high school, she began working at the Racine Journal Times. She enjoyed spending time with her friends in her card clubs, golf league, and Catholic Women’s Club. Her faith was important to her and guided her life and relationships with those she encountered. She was a member of St. John Nepomuk Parish and St. Paul the Apostle Parish.

Marian Joan Beyer

Marian enjoyed sewing, knitting, needlepoint, making jigsaw puzzles, and playing cards. With her husband, Dick, she cherished time spent with friends and family at their home and at their cottage in northern Wisconsin, and at their winter home in Florida.

Marian is survived by her five children: Joan Grossman of East Liverpool, Ohio, Patricia (Peter) Rasmussen of Santa Fe, N.M., and James (Meri Moore) Beyer, Ronald (Lyn Johansen) Beyer, and Richard (Nancy Hoppe), all of Racine; 12 grandchildren: Matthew (Jessica) Grossman, Joannah (Jason Frankhouser) Szymczak, Sarah (Carson) Dech, Erin (Richard) Goff, Joel (Kaia) Beyer, Andrew (Lindsay) Beyer, Leigh (Gregory) Pitts, Alissa (Nate) Kendall, Lauren (William) Rushing, Anthony Beyer, Marla (Jon) Ferch, and Bethany Grossman; 34 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Marjorie Tyle and Jeanne Wishau, both of Racine; siblings-in-law, Barbara (Richard) Albertini of Vermont, Gerald (Patricia) Beyer, and Kathy Beyer of Racine; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; six siblings: Harold Hansen, Charles “Jerry” Hansen, Patricia Meier, Phyllis Wishau, Donald Hansen, and Carol Aksland; three siblings-in-law: Donald Beyer, Marilyn Sell, and William Beyer; and son-in-law: Harvey Grossman.

The family would like to thank the staff at Primrose Retirement Community for providing a safe, caring environment that brought such joy to Marian and for Hospice Alliance for their loving care and support.

Services

Funeral services will be held Thursday, April 6, at 11:30 a.m. at Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home. Visitation is from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Private entombment will be held at Holy Cross Garden Mausoleum.

Memorials to Primrose Retirement Community have been suggested by the family.

Marian Joan Beyer – Life Panel® courtesy of Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home

Obituary and photo courtesy of Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.

