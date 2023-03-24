Obituary for Shirley Adelyn Grieshaber

With her family by her side, Shirley Adelyn Grieshaber, age 97, passed away peacefully at home Monday, March 20, 2023. She was born in Racine on April 3, 1925, the daughter of the late Adolph and Mayme (Nee: Redmann) Meyer.

On June 21, 1952, she was united in marriage to Robert F. Grieshaber who preceded her in death on Sept. 21, 2007, after 55 years of marriage. Shirley was a longtime member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church. She was a homemaker and an excellent baker whose passion was taking care of her family. She will be remembered for being a loving spouse, mother, and grandmother who will be dearly missed.

Surviving are her daughter, Karen Branton of Las Vegas, Nev.; her son, Robert Grieshaber of Caledonia; grandchildren, Kaitlin Branton, Tyler (Samantha) Branton, Elizabeth Branton; special nieces and nephews, Brenda Meyer, Shelli Meyer, and Roger Meyer; other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Gary Branton; brother, Roger (Lucille) Meyer; and special cousin, Marjorie Piemeisl.

Funeral services will be held at Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home on Sunday, March 26, 2023, at 2 p.m. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the service from 1-2 p.m. Private interment will be held at Caledonia Memorial Park. Memorials to the Wisconsin Humane Society have been suggested.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Aurora Home Hospice caregivers.