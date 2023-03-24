The National Weather Service has declared a Winter Weather Advisory. It is in effect on Saturday, March 25 from 4 a.m. to 1 p.m. across Southeastern Wisconsin.

The following counties should take this advisory into account: Racine, Kenosha, Ozaukee, Waukesha, Milwaukee, and Walworth counties. This includes the cities of Racine, Kenosha, Mequon, Cedarburg, Grafton, Waukesha, Brookfield, New Berlin, Menomonee Falls, Muskego, Milwaukee, Whitewater, Delavan, Elkhorn, Lake Geneva, and East Troy.

Snow is expected with total accumulations reaching 3 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph are predicted by the National Weather Service. To note, a few locations southeast of a line from Elkhorn to Mequon could see amounts in excess of 6 inches, per NWS.

Wintery road conditions

Slow down on slippery roads for everyone’s safety.

Commuters should plan for slippery winter road conditions. When traveling slow down and use caution.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 511 or by visiting a list of Wisconsin incidents online.