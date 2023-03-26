Obituary for Joyce Elaine Friend

Joyce Elaine Friend, 84, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 23, 2023, surrounded by her family.

Joyce was born to the late Albert and Martha (nee: Callewaert) Criplean on Oct. 24, 1938, in Racine. She was united in marriage to John Friend on June 27, 1959, in Union Grove.

Joyce was creative and enjoyed quilting, crafting, sewing, and scrapbooking. In her earlier days, she enjoyed canning her own vegetables for her family. Joyce also enjoyed flowers and birds. She was a loving and caring wife, mother, and grandmother, who had a great sense of humor.

Joyce will be deeply missed by her loving husband, John Friend; daughters: Joan Jansen (Scott Murphy), Janice Billups, and Julie Scariot (Ricco); grandchildren: Melissa, Brian, Samantha, Paul Michael, Haylee, and Hunter; nine great-grandchildren; along with many other relatives and friends.

Joyce is predeceased by her brother, Jim, and her sister, Mary Lou.

Services

A celebration of Joyce’s life will be held at Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church on Tuesday, March 28, 2022, at noon with Pastor Beth Stone officiating. Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation at the church on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Interment with committal services will take place at West Lawn Memorial Park on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at 10 a.m. Memorials in Joyce’s name may be directed to Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church (1700 S. Green Bay Rd, Mount Pleasant, WI 53406).

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Killarney Kourt and Compassus Hospice for their wonderful and loving care for Joyce.

