Obituary for Richard ‘Rich’ Thomas Kuhnwald
Richard “Rich” Thomas Kuhnwald, 66, passed away at Ascension All Saints on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.
Rich was born on Jan. 16, 1957 to Robert and Jean (nee: Luckfield) Kuhnwald. He was a graduate of William Horlick High School.
Rich is survived by his brother, James Kuhnwald, of Richmond, Ill.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Jean Kuhnwald; sister, Jane; brother, Ronald; and sister-in-law, Diane.
Services
Rich has been laid to rest at Graceland Cemetery.
Obituary and photo courtesy of Sturino Funeral Home.
