Obituary for Richard ‘Rich’ Thomas Kuhnwald

Richard “Rich” Thomas Kuhnwald, 66, passed away at Ascension All Saints on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

In loving memory of Richard “Rich” Thomas

Kuhnwald

Rich was born on Jan. 16, 1957 to Robert and Jean (nee: Luckfield) Kuhnwald. He was a graduate of William Horlick High School.

Rich is survived by his brother, James Kuhnwald, of Richmond, Ill.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Jean Kuhnwald; sister, Jane; brother, Ronald; and sister-in-law, Diane.

Services

Rich has been laid to rest at Graceland Cemetery.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Richard “Rich” Thomas Kuhnwald please visit the Sturino Funeral Home Sympathy Store.