RACINE — A partnership between the City of Racine Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services (PRCS) and the Madison Radicals is bringing an Ultimate Frisbee Camp for youth ages 8-14 this upcoming summer.
The camp fee is $50 and includes a frisbee.
This camp focuses on providing exciting drills to emphasize fundamentals, maximize training, and challenge athletes, both mentally and physically. Training will be conducted in a fun and energetic atmosphere of team play, individual skill development and drills.
The camp will be held at Horlick Atheltic Field, 1648 N. Memorial Drive, from Monday, June 12 through Friday, June 16, 2023.
Morning sessions run from 9 a.m. to noon and the afternoon session takes place from 1 to 4 p.m.
Register for Ultimate Frisbee Camp
Registration for the camp will be open from Monday, April 3, to Friday, June 9, 2023, or until full.
There will be a maximum of 30 participants per session. People may only sign up for one session.
Parents and or legal guardians may register participants for Ultimate Frisbee Camp at the PRCS Main office, 800 Center St., Room 127, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Additionally, more information can be found online.
