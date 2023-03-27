Obituary for Carrie Lois Heider

Carrie Lois Heider, known to all as Lois, 94, went to see Jesus on March 21, 2023. She was born in Endicott, N.Y., on Feb. 24, 1929, the daughter of the late Herbert and Anna (née Albert) Mead.

Lois was united in marriage to the love of her life, Roland “Wally” Heider on June 27, 1953, in Baltimore, Md. Wally preceded her in death on June 19, 2018.

Lois held various positions in her work life and volunteered her time in numerous endeavors. When her children were young, she was a Girl Scout Leader and volunteered at Society’s Assets. She became active in the PTA and served as president of the Racine PTA Council. She was also a state PTA board member. Lois was a state lobbyist for the PTA where she met Les Aspin. She became an honorary State and National PTA member. She worked for Congressman Les Aspin for 13 years, finishing her career working for Congressman Peter Barca.

Lois was also a Rotary Club member. In 1994, she held the office of VP of the Racine Democratic Party and was the Wisconsin Democrat of the Year. Upon retirement, Lois volunteered for 11 years at Roosevelt School (becoming the Roosevelt grandma).

The memory of Lois will be cherished by her children, Debbie (Neal) Lehrer, Donna (Mike) Dhennin, and Arlie (Renee) Heider; grandchildren, Jeremy (Jill) Lehrer, Rebecca (John) Drought, Timothy Lehrer, Amanda Lehrer, Andrew (MinJu) Lehrer, Matthew (Rachel) Lehrer, Erin (David) Grinhaug, Heather (Peter) Flaherty, April (Kyle) Stachewicz, and Anthony (Lisa) Heider; 22 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; good friends, Fran and Bernie Kuehnl; other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

In addition to her parents and husband, Lois is preceded in death by her granddaughter, Tia Marie Heider.

Services

Visitation will be held for Carrie Lois Heider on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, from 3 until 6 p.m. at the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road. A celebration of Lois’s life will be held on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, with Rev. Ethan Davis officiating. Visitation on Wednesday will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested memorials to Calvary Memorial Church AWANA Program, Racine Literacy Council, or Racine PTA Council.

The family would like to thank the staff at Aurora Hospital, Mount Pleasant for the excellent care given to Lois Heider.