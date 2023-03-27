Criminal charges have been filed against three people following a drug investigation earlier this year by officers and agents with the Metro Drug Unit.

Charged in three different criminal complaints are Christopher Weber, 26, Racine; Shelly Weber, 51, Mount Pleasant; and Jennifer Schemenauer, 38, Mount Pleasant.

Christopher Weber is charged with felony counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of methamphetamine and neglecting a child, which carries a possible maximum prison term of 26 years and a $60,000 fine. He’s also charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Shelly Weber is charged with two felony bail-jumping counts and one felony count of maintaining a drug trafficking place, which carries a maximum prison term of 15 years, six months and a fine of $30,000. She also faces a misdemeanor count of neglecting a child.

Schemenauer is charged with a misdemeanor count of neglecting a child.

Christopher Weber remains in custody on a $5,000 cash bond, while Shelly Weber is in custody on a $2,500 cash bond. Schemenauer is free on a $1,000 signature bond. She has a status hearing June 26, at 8:30 a.m.

The criminal complaint: drug investigation turns up meth, weapons, 3-year-old child

Police executed a search warrant on Jan. 31 at an apartment in the 1400 block of Oakes Road. Agents located Schemenauer and another woman in a vehicle outside the residence, and the two other defendants and four others, including a 3-year-old child, inside the residence.

Within the residence, police found a plastic baggie with 7.5 grams of methamphetamine on the couch, and 0.1 grams, also of methamphetamine, in a plastic container. In the basement workbench area, police seized a .22-caliber revolver, a red digital scale and two cell phones.

Police also found 0.2 grams and 0.4 grams of meth in the possession of two other people, who have not yet been charged. It’s unknown if those two would face any criminal charges in this case.

Another person in the house told police she was the babysitter. When she was asked if anyone sells drugs, she replied, “Chris probably does.”

Shelly Weber admitted the condo belonged to her ex-boyfriend, and that she uses meth and receives meth from Christopher Weber, who is her son. He also admitted to both using and selling meth, the complaint states.

Christopher Weber also stated that he and one of the women found in the car outside are involved in the purchase and sale of meth. He admitted that he has sold 10 to 12 ounces of meth since June of 2022. As for the gun police found, he said it had been found in the basement, and he kept it because he thought it was “unique.”

Criminal court records show that Christopher Weber was convicted in 2015 of felony burglary, which prohibits him from possessing a firearm.

Both Christopher and Shelly Weber are due back in Racine County Circuit Court on March 30, for a 9 a.m. preliminary hearing. Schemenauer has a status hearing on June 26, at 8:30 a.m.