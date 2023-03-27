Obituary for John J. Halverson, Jr.

John J. Halverson, Jr., 61, passed away at his home on Monday, March 20, 2023, due to health complications related to COPD.

John was born in Milwaukee on Nov. 30, 1961, to John and Georgiana (nee: Brix) Halverson. They moved to Caledonia, Wis. when he was seven years old.

John was an avid outdoorsman. He loved fishing with his son and his wife Debra, whom he married in Wind Point on Jan. 23, 1987. When he was younger, he frequently took hunting trips with his brother, Bryan, and his father, John Halverson, Sr. John enjoyed gardening and grilling outdoors. He was an excellent cook and always took his time properly preparing the meals for his family. He frequently gifted fresh veggies from his garden to anybody that wanted them. His veggies were always the freshest and the most robust as he took extra time to care for his garden.

In his teen years, John was a pitcher for the baseball team in Crest View and he won second place in the creative writing contest at his school for which he received a trophy that meant so very much to him.

John worked at TLC trucking company for 10 years and was a supervisor on the loading dock as well as a forklift operator there. He also worked at the Sierra, Inc. computer store with his brother-in-law, Richard Scott, who gave him the opportunity by getting him hired into the company. John worked extremely hard as a warehouse manager at Source One Computers in Brown Deer, Wis. for 17 years. A special thanks goes out to Sandra Block the owner of the company who always made sure to treat John very well and who always kept in touch with him throughout his life. John was always very loving and giving to his family and friends. He will be dearly missed.

In John’s last week at home with Debra, they enjoyed singing the song “If I could turn back time,” by Cher, together. Debra’s final message to John is as follows:

“May peace be with you, my love.

You are my dearest love in my life.

Fly away happily to your beautiful destination.

You will be greatly missed.”

He is survived by his loving wife, Debra; son, Jake Halverson; sister, Melisa Scott; and brother, Bryan Halverson. John is further survived by brothers- and sisters-in-law, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his infant daughter Katie Rose Halverson and his parents.

Services

A memorial service for John J. Halverson will be held at Grace Church 3626 Highway 31 Saturday, April 1 at 1 p.m.

We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to John’s brother, Bryan Halverson, sister, Melisa Scott, his brother-in-law, Gary Simonsen, Richard Scott, sisters-in-law, Judy Simonsen, Donna Zaeske, Carol Holland, and Jean Goers who have all helped us immensely in this time of need. Additional thanks goes out to John’s aunt Judith A. Williams. We would also like to thank Ruth Macareno and all of John’s nieces, nephews, and cousins for the help they have provided to us in this time of loss.

We would like to thank Caledonia Fire and Rescue for their efforts in attempting to save the life of our loved one. Thank you to all of the nurses and doctors at the Ascension hospital on Spring Street that have done all in their power to help John with his condition and the health problems he endured. Thank you to Hannah Home Health for helping John’s wife Debra in her time of need.

John and Debra used to spend their wedding anniversaries at Derango The Pizza King on 6 Mile Road. We would like to send additional thanks to Derango The Pizza King for being there for us all the years that you were. Thanks to Debra’s best friend Lori Bauer, and friend Judith Shelling, as well as the Shelling family. We would like to say a prayer for those we have lost including Terry Lou Davis, Todd Simonsen, Katie Rose Halverson, Dane Michael Halverson, John Halverson, Sr., Georgiana Halverson, George Simonsen, Laverne Simonsen, Myril Brix, Sr., Myril “Butch” Brix, Jr., Winifred Brix, Adeline Radtke, Gerald Radtke, LeRoy Radtke, Norman Radtke, Becky Radtke, Joan Simonsen, Alvin Simonsen, and Bradley Simonsen.

