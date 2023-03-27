The following is a list of the upcoming programs at the Racine Public Library.

Please note: COVID-19 safety information for RPL is below the programming information.

Library Services & Event Registration

Week of March 25 – 31

Register for Racine Public Library programs in one of the following ways (unless noted otherwise): Call 262-636-9217

Visit the library at 75 7th Street Racine, WI

The Racine Public Library is open: Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Library News

Techmobile Covering Bookmobile Stops

The Techmobile will be replacing the Bookmobile at its usual stops while the Bookmobile is under maintenance. For the full schedule of stops, please visit the Racine Public Library online.

Seeking Donations for Spring Book Sale

The Friends of the Racine Public Library are seeking donations of books, movies, video games, toys, board games, puzzles, and other items for their upcoming spring book sale to support the library. To learn more about what items are accepted, visit the Racine Public Library online. (Note that books older than ten years are being accepted through April 29.)

Seed Library Restocked

We’ve restocked with new herb and vegetable seeds for the 2023 growing season. To take some home, stop by our seed library on the second floor (the tall, mossy cabinet by the Beyond Books Collection). All seeds are free, no check-out required. To make sure our seed supply can serve all of our visitors, please take only what you will use.

Library Merch Sale

Online orders are 10% off in March and April if you use the code “tenpercent.” To wear your library love on a hat, shirt, tote bag or other merch, visit the Racine Public Library store online.

Kids

Open Gaming Lounge

Saturday, March 25 | 2-3 p.m. | Innovation Lab – 2nd Floor, by public computers

Our computers and consoles are all set up with games like Fortnite and Minecraft for you to play. Spend some time on your favorites, or try something new from our collection.

Registration is required.

Lapsit Storytime

Monday, March 27 | 10-10:20 a.m. | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Introduce your child to the library through new stories, simple songs, and rhymes with Miss Ali and Miss Carrie!

No registration is required.

Ruff Readers

Monday, March 27 through Thursday, March 30 | 4-5 p.m. | The Martin Room – Youth Services, 1st Floor | Grades K-5

Snuggle and pet a therapy dog while practicing your reading skills at the ear of our gentle, non-judgmental canine friends. Sessions are open to kids grades K through 5 only. Bookings are 15 minutes for a single child and must be reserved a week in advance, one week at a time. Call the library to get started.

Registration is required.

Tuesday Tales

Tuesday, March 28 | 10-10:30 a.m. | Youth Services – 1st Floor | Preschool

Preschool-aged children are in for a great storytime! Listen to stories, sing songs, and join in some easy activities.

No registration is required.

Cars and Drones

Wednesday, March 29 | 5-6 p.m. | Innovation Lab – 2nd Floor, by public computers | Grades 4-8

Curious to know what it’s like to control and even program a tiny vehicle? Come try out the library’s drones and remote control cars to get a taste of coding and engineering.

Registration is required.

Musical Family Storytime

Thursday, March 30 | 10-10:30 a.m. | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Sing, wiggle and dance with Miss Carrie. We’ll have different songs, instruments and stories for you to hear every week. All ages are welcome, but the program is designed with kids in mind.

No Registration is required.

LEGO Club

Saturday, April 1 | 1-3 p.m. | The Martin Room – Youth Services, 1st Floor

We’re bringing out our LEGO collection! Build and play whatever you imagine. No need to bring your own — the library will provide all the bricks you need. Children under seven are asked to have a caretaker present during the program.

No Registration is required.

Coding Classes: Scratch 101

Saturday, April 1 | 2-3 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – 2nd Floor, by public computers | Grades 3+

Get started on your coding journey. We’ll walk you through the basics of coding using Scratch, an easy block coding program for young ages.

Registration is required.

Spring Booksale – Friends of the Racine Public Library

Thursday, April 27 | Noon-6 p.m. – Early access for Friends members

Friday, April 28 and Saturday, April 29 | 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Open to the public

The Atrium and The Lee Room – 1st Floor

Shop thousands of books, movies, music albums, art, toys, games and more. All items are in good condition and generously discounted. The Friends accept cash, check and credit card. All proceeds support the Racine Public Library.

While April 28 and 29 are open to the public, April 27 is an early access date for members only. You can become a member online by visiting RacineLibrary.info/friends, or you can sign up at the library during the sale. The membership cost is as low as $10 for individuals or $15 for families and lasts a year.

No Registration is required.

Tweens & Teens

Spring Gardening Classes for Beginners

Saturday, March 25 | 11 a.m.-Noon | Community Room – Adult Services, 2nd Floor (by the elevator)

Subject: Seed Starting 101

Instructor: Vijai Pandian, Horticulture Extension Educator

Growing vegetable crops from seeds is fun and rewarding as you can choose awesome varieties for your garden, and it can be relatively inexpensive compared to transplants. This session will provide info on choosing the best varieties from seed catalogs, when to plant the seeds and what it requires to grow the seeds successfully inside your home.

Registration is required.

Photography 101

Monday, March 27 | 6-7 p.m. | The Atrium – 1st Floor

Have you ever wanted to learn the basics of photography? Join Community Powered as they cover what you need to know to learn photography skills. Community Powered will cover equipment and how to use it, the basics of what makes a good photo, and editing techniques. Food will be provided. If you have any questions, contact Anthony (they/them) from Community Powered at Anthony.Cattani@WisconsinHumanities.org.

Registration is required.

Thoughtful Words: The Power of Poetry

Wednesday, March 29 | 6-8 p.m. | Community Room – Adult Services, 2nd Floor (by the elevator) | ages 16+

Ayesha Montgomery’s poetry workshop will uplift and energize you through the power of spoken word. Workshops include poetry readings, writing sessions and chances for you to share your work. Materials and refreshments will be provided. Registration is recommended, but drop-ins are welcome.

Registration is recommended.

Adults

Virtual Anti-Racism Book Group

Monday, March 27 | 1-3 p.m. | Zoom

This book club meets every Monday to cover books and conversations on the topic of racism.

Registration is required.

Google Workspace 101: Learning Gmail, Docs, Slides and Google Calendar

Tuesday, March 28 | 5-6 p.m. | Innovation Lab – 2nd Floor, by public computers

Let’s get familiar with Google Workspace. We’ll walk you through how to use Gmail, Google Docs, Google Slides and Google Calendar.

Registration is required.

Seasonal Screams Book Discussion

Wednesday, March 29 | 5:30-6:30 p.m. | The Lee Room – Atrium, 1st Floor

Do you like horror? Are you ready to discuss books both ghastly and frightening? Join our book discussion as we explore the horror genre. Participants will vote to select the books we discuss.

No Registration is required.

Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) at the Library

Thursday, March 30 | 2-7 p.m. | Community Room – Adult Services, 2nd Floor (by the elevator)

Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) is a national program staffed by local volunteers to provide free preparation and electronic filing of tax returns. To learn more about how VITA can help and what documents to bring, visit UnitedWayRacine.org/VITA.

Registration is required. Call 262-383-2504 to register for this service.

Retro Anime Night

Thursday, March 30 | 6-8 p.m. | The Lee Room – Atrium, 1st Floor

Revisit classic anime from the 80s, 90s and beyond. Come watch (and discuss) your favorites, or even discover something new. Popcorn and water will be provided, but feel free to bring your own non-alcoholic refreshments.

No Registration is required.

Sip and Swipe with the ADRC

Friday, March 31 | 10-11 a.m. | Innovation Lab – 2nd Floor, by public computers | Adults 55+

Learn how to use a tablet to navigate webpages, check your emails, and more! You don’t need any experience or a tablet of your own; we’ll supply the devices for today’s session. To register, call Taylor at (262) 833-8777.

Registration is required.

Ayuda Tecnica

Available by appointment | Racine Public Library

Obtenga ayuda técnica con su teléfono, tableta o computadora totalmente gratis. Cuando llame pregunte por Brianna o deje un mensaje de voz. 262-619-2560.

Registration is required.

Racine Public Library COVID-19 Information

The Racine Public Library is open to browsing, hold pickups, computer use, study room use, tech help, reference questions, and anything else someone might want to visit the building for.

The Bookmobile is operating under its normal hours and is open for one party to browse on board at a time.

The Racine Public Library and Bookmobile require everyone to wear masks inside, and there are surgical-grade masks available to patrons who don’t have their own.

The Racine Public Library building is maintaining the social distancing layout, so computer stations, desks, etc. are all spaced to facilitate patron safety.

Hand sanitizer is available throughout the building as well.

Thank you for your cooperation and understanding of our efforts to ensure everyone’s safety.

About the Racine Public Library

The Racine Public Library’s mission is to lift up the lives of the people of the Racine community by embracing community diversity, promoting inclusion, creating opportunity and supporting the development of community literacy through a love of literature, learning and civic engagement. Located on the beautiful shores of Lake Michigan, the library first opened its doors in 1897 and has served the community from its 75th Street location since 1958.