Obituary for Sandra ‘Sandy’ L. Balwinski
Sandra ‘Sandy’ L. Balwinski, 80, passed away on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at Open Arms Assisted Living.
Sandy was born in Milwaukee on Oct. 23, 1942, to the late Edward and Clara (nee: Erdman) Bzdawka.
She graduated from Pulaski High School in Milwaukee. On Aug. 31, 1963, Sandy was united in marriage to Phillip Balwinski. Sadly, he passed away on Dec. 22, 2013.
Sandy was an industrious homemaker. She enjoyed crafting and was a meticulous seamstress.
She will be remembered by her children, Julie (Gary) Craw of Bradenton, Fla., and Mark (Barbara) Balwinski of Racine; grandchildren, Ashley, Brandon and Trevor Craw.
Services
Private interment will be held in Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
Obituary and photo courtesy of Purath-Strand Funeral Home.
