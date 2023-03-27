Obituary for Sandra ‘Sandy’ L. Balwinski

Sandra ‘Sandy’ L. Balwinski, 80, passed away on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at Open Arms Assisted Living.

Sandy was born in Milwaukee on Oct. 23, 1942, to the late Edward and Clara (nee: Erdman) Bzdawka.

She graduated from Pulaski High School in Milwaukee. On Aug. 31, 1963, Sandy was united in marriage to Phillip Balwinski. Sadly, he passed away on Dec. 22, 2013.

Sandy was an industrious homemaker. She enjoyed crafting and was a meticulous seamstress.

She will be remembered by her children, Julie (Gary) Craw of Bradenton, Fla., and Mark (Barbara) Balwinski of Racine; grandchildren, Ashley, Brandon and Trevor Craw.

Services

Private interment will be held in Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Sandra Balwinski (Bzdawka), please visit the Purath-Strand Funeral Home Heartfelt Sympathies Store.