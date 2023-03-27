Starting seeds indoors in 9 easy steps

Starting seeds indoors is a great way to get a head start on your garden and ensure healthy plants. Here are some steps to follow:

Starting seeds indoors may seem daunting, but with a little determination, it’s worth the investment. – Credit: Loren Lamoreaux

A tabletop greenhouse is an inexpensive way to ensure your seedlings are receiving the right amount of humidity and warmth no matter the season. – Credit: Loren Lamoreaux

Choose your seeds: Decide which plants you want to grow and choose high-quality seeds that are appropriate for indoor starting. Gather supplies: You will need containers, potting soil, a watering can or spray bottle, and plant markers. You can use seed trays, peat pots, or even recycled containers such as yogurt cups or egg cartons. Prepare containers: Fill your containers with moistened potting soil, leaving about 1 inch of space at the top. Plant seeds: Follow the instructions on the seed packet for planting depth and spacing. Most seeds can be planted at a depth equal to two to three times their diameter. Gently press the soil over the seeds. Label containers: Use plant markers to label each container with the name of the plant and the date planted. Water: Water your seeds gently with a watering can or spray bottle, being careful not to displace the seeds. Keep the soil moist but not waterlogged. Provide light: Place your seed containers in a warm, well-lit location. If you don’t have a sunny window, you can use fluorescent lights or grow lights. Monitor progress: Check your seeds regularly for signs of growth. Once the seedlings have emerged, thin them out if necessary to prevent overcrowding. Transplant seedlings: Once your seedlings have developed several sets of leaves, they are ready to be transplanted into larger containers or your garden.

Starting seeds indoors takes a bit of time and effort, but the rewards are well worth it. With proper care, you can enjoy healthy plants and a bountiful garden.