Alma Jean McKinley, 91, passed away at home on March 23, 2023. She was born in Ann Arbor, Mich., on Jan. 21, 1932, to the late William Henry Baird and Olive Jeanne Davis.

Alma Jean McKinley

Alma married Wilbert Leon McKinley, Sr. on Nov. 9, 1946. They had an enduring marriage for over 65 years. Alma graduated from nursing school as a Licensed Practical Nurse in 1954. Alma embraced her career and worked for St. Mary’s Hospital, St. Luke’s Hospital, the A-Center, and as a home healthcare nurse. She volunteered for the Jane Kramer Center Association and belonged to the retired nurses association.

Alma’s favorite hobby was crocheting and she made intricate afghans for family and friends. Alma was a long-time member of Faith Church of God and actively participated in their women’s group.

Alma leaves behind to cherish her memory, her children, Machelle Yvonne Curtis, Wilbert Leon (Ruthanne) McKinley, Jr., Janita Maria (Bryan) Finley, Adrienne Kara (Steven) Boykin; siblings, Doretha (Leonard) Armstrong, Shaunte (Pam) Stills; 10 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

Alma is preceded in death by her father, William H. Baird; her mother, Olive Jean Stills; step-father, James W. Stills; husband, Wilbert L. McKinley, Sr.; and daughter, Teresa Cole.

Services

A celebration of Alma Jean McKinley’s life and homegoing will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Private interment will take place on Wednesday, March 29, 2023. In lieu of flowers, the family of Alma has suggested memorials to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or Faith Church of God.