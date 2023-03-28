Hippity-hoppity, Easter’s on its way, and in Racine and in Kenosha Counties, there’s no shortage of celebrations.
The Easter Egg Hunt Guide: 2023 Racine and Kenosha County edition gives residents accurate and detailed information to plan your excursions at these family-friendly festivities happening throughout our counties this Easter season. Why not check out something from your neighboring county this year as well as your regular favorites?
Racine County Easter Egg Hunts
|Egg Hunt
|Date/Time
|Location
|Details
|Glow in the Dark Easter Egg Hunt
|March 31
7 – 8 p.m.
|Grace Church
30623 Plank Road
Burlington, WI 53105
|•Free
•Registration required
•Glow in the dark
•Open to children 4-10 years old
|Village of Mount Pleasant’s Cottontail Trail
|April 1
10 a.m. – noon
|Mount Pleasant Village Hall
8811 Campus Drive
Mount Pleasant, WI
53406
|•Free
•Bunny photos
•Egg hunt kits
•Scavenger hunt,
games and other fun activities
|Easter Community Health Fair and Egg Hunt
|April 1
1 – 4 p.m.
Egg hunt: 2 p.m.
|Lakeside COP House
2237 Mead St.
Mount Pleasant, WI
53403
|•Free
•Egg hunt
•Community resources
•Family services
|DRIVEN Egg Hunt
|April 1
10 – 11:30 a.m.
|Burlington High School
400 McCanna Parkway
Burlington, WI
53105
|•Free
•14,000 eggs provided
•Children 0-11 years old welcome
•Additional Easter activities
•Easter Bunny
|iFit Easter Egg Hunt- for children, adults, and their families with disabilities
|April 1
1 – 3 p.m.
|30623 Plank Road Burlington, WI 53105
|•Free
•Registration required
•Crafts
•Snacks
•Games
|SENSE-ational Egg Hunt for Families of Children with Special Needs
|April 1
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
|Festival Hall
5 5th St.
Racine, WI 53403
|•Free
•Registration is required
•Storytelling
•Easter crafts & activities
|Woof Gang Rescue Annual Easter Egg Hunt
|April 2
1 – 3 p.m.
|Woof Gang Rescue
1906 Melvin Ave.
Racine, WI 53404
|•Leashed dogs welcome
•Egg Hunt $5
•Easter Bunny photos
|Easter on the Farm
|April 2
10 a.m.
|Forever Vos Farms
7855 Fish Hatchery Road
Burlington, WI 53105
|•Free egg hunt
•Ages 0-5 & 6-12
•Easter Bunny photos available for booking
|Community Egg Hunt
|April 6
5 – 7. p.m.
|Dr. Martin Luther
King Jr. Community Center
1134 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive
Racine, WI 53404
|•Free
•Age 14 and younger
•Games
•Children’s activities
•Food
|Easter Extravaganza
|April 7
1 p.m.
|Belle City Learning Center
520 Goold St. Racine, WI 53402
|•Easter egg hunt
•Easter Bunny
•Face painting
•Arts & crafts
•Games & prizes
|Eggstravaganza
|April 8
10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|Racine Zoo
2131 N Main St. Racine, WI 53402
|•Admission fee varies
•Trunk-or-Treat style hunt
•Easter crafts & activities
|Neighborhood Easter Egg Hunt
|April 8
10 a.m.
|Living Faith Lutheran Church
2915 Wright Ave.
Racine, WI 53405
|•Free
•Easter egg hunt
•Cookie decorating
•Crafts
•Easter Bunny
|Village of Sturtevant Egg Hunt and Pancake Breakfast
|April 8
8:30 – 11:30 a.m.
Egg Hunt: 10 a.m.
|Sturtevant Village Hall
2801 89th St.
Sturtevant, WI 53177
|•Free egg hunt
•Pancake breakfast (cost varies)
•Face painting
•Crafts
|Downtown Burlington Businesses Egg Hunt
|April 8
10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
|Downtown Burlington
|•Free
•Look for gold eggs that will contain special perks
•Participating businesses can be found here
Kenosha County Easter Egg Hunts
|Egg Hunt
|Date/Time
|Location
|Details
|Full Moon Easter Egg Scramble
|March 31
7:30 p.m.
|Old Settlers Park
24100 75th St.
Salem, WI 53168
|•$7 per person
•Bring your own flashlight
|Downtown Kenosha Small Business Bunny Hop
|April 1
11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
|Downtown Kenosha
|•Free
•Kids/adults welcome
•Local businesses have hidden eggs
•Participating businesses can be found here
|Growing with Bristol’s Easter Egg Hunt
|April 1
10:30 a.m.
|Hansen Park
19806 86th Place
Bristol, WI 53104
|•Free
•20,000 eggs
•0-10 years old
|The Great Easter Egg Hunt
|April 8
Doors open at 11:30 a.m.
Egg Hunt: Noon
|Kemper Center
6501 3rd Ave. Kenosha, WI 53143
|•$2 per person
•Food
•Kenosha Public Library Bookmobile
•Easter Bunny
|Annual Joppa Masonic Lodge Easter Egg Hunt
|April 8
Noon – 4 p.m.
|Anderson Park
8730 22nd Ave. Kenosha, WI 53143
|•Free
•Egg hunt
|Easter Egg Hunt
|April 2
Following 10 a.m. Palm Sunday Unity Service
|Shoreland Lutheran High School
9026 12th St. Kenosha, WI 53144
|•10 and under
Do you know of an egg hunt that is happening in Racine or Kenosha County? Add it to the list by emailing emma@racinecountyeye.com.
Celebrations
The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, has a great celebrations section to keep you updated on community-wide events and other festivities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news.
Have a celebration worth sharing? Contact emma@racinecountyeye.com to discuss your ideas.
Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.
Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens – Journalism that serves.
You must log in to post a comment.