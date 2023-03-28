Follow Us

easter egg hunts

Hippity-hoppity, Easter’s on its way, and in Racine and in Kenosha Counties, there’s no shortage of celebrations.

The Easter Egg Hunt Guide: 2023 Racine and Kenosha County edition gives residents accurate and detailed information to plan your excursions at these family-friendly festivities happening throughout our counties this Easter season. Why not check out something from your neighboring county this year as well as your regular favorites?

Racine County Easter Egg Hunts

Egg HuntDate/TimeLocationDetails
Glow in the Dark Easter Egg HuntMarch 31
7 – 8 p.m.		Grace Church
30623 Plank Road
Burlington, WI 53105		•Free
Registration required
•Glow in the dark
•Open to children 4-10 years old
Village of Mount Pleasant’s Cottontail TrailApril 1
10 a.m. – noon		Mount Pleasant Village Hall
8811 Campus Drive
Mount Pleasant, WI
53406		•Free
•Bunny photos
•Egg hunt kits
•Scavenger hunt,
games and other fun activities
Easter Community Health Fair and Egg HuntApril 1
1 – 4 p.m.
Egg hunt: 2 p.m.		Lakeside COP House
2237 Mead St.
Mount Pleasant, WI
53403		•Free
•Egg hunt
•Community resources
•Family services
DRIVEN Egg HuntApril 1
10 – 11:30 a.m.		Burlington High School
400 McCanna Parkway
Burlington, WI 
53105		•Free
•14,000 eggs provided
•Children 0-11 years old welcome
•Additional Easter activities
•Easter Bunny
iFit Easter Egg Hunt- for children, adults, and their families with disabilitiesApril 1
1 – 3 p.m. 		30623 Plank Road Burlington, WI 53105•Free
Registration required
•Crafts
•Snacks
•Games
SENSE-ational Egg Hunt for Families of Children with Special NeedsApril 1
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.		Festival Hall
5 5th St.
Racine, WI 53403		•Free
Registration is required
•Storytelling
•Easter crafts & activities
Woof Gang Rescue Annual Easter Egg HuntApril 2
1 – 3 p.m. 		Woof Gang Rescue
1906 Melvin Ave.
Racine, WI 53404		•Leashed dogs welcome
•Egg Hunt $5
•Easter Bunny photos
Easter on the FarmApril 2
10 a.m.		Forever Vos Farms
7855 Fish Hatchery Road
Burlington, WI 53105		•Free egg hunt
•Ages 0-5 & 6-12
Easter Bunny photos available for booking
Community Egg HuntApril 6
5 – 7. p.m.
Dr. Martin Luther
King Jr. Community Center
1134 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive
Racine, WI 53404		•Free
•Age 14 and younger
•Games
•Children’s activities
•Food
Easter ExtravaganzaApril 7
1 p.m. 		Belle City Learning Center
520 Goold St. Racine, WI 53402		•Easter egg hunt
•Easter Bunny
•Face painting
•Arts & crafts
•Games & prizes
EggstravaganzaApril 8
10 a.m. – 4 p.m. 		Racine Zoo
2131 N Main St. Racine, WI 53402 		•Admission fee varies
•Trunk-or-Treat style hunt
•Easter crafts & activities
Neighborhood Easter Egg HuntApril 8
10 a.m.		Living Faith Lutheran Church
2915 Wright Ave.
Racine, WI 53405		•Free
•Easter egg hunt
•Cookie decorating
•Crafts
•Easter Bunny
Village of Sturtevant Egg Hunt and Pancake BreakfastApril 8
8:30 – 11:30 a.m.
Egg Hunt: 10 a.m.		Sturtevant Village Hall
2801 89th St.
Sturtevant, WI 53177		•Free egg hunt
•Pancake breakfast (cost varies)
•Face painting
•Crafts
Downtown Burlington Businesses Egg HuntApril 8
10 a.m. – 1 p.m. 		Downtown Burlington•Free
•Look for gold eggs that will contain special perks
•Participating businesses can be found here
Kenosha County Easter Egg Hunts

Egg HuntDate/TimeLocationDetails
Full Moon Easter Egg ScrambleMarch 31
7:30 p.m.		Old Settlers Park
24100 75th St.
Salem, WI 53168		•$7 per person
•Bring your own flashlight
Downtown Kenosha Small Business Bunny HopApril 1
11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Downtown Kenosha•Free
•Kids/adults welcome
•Local businesses have hidden eggs
•Participating businesses can be found here
Growing with Bristol’s Easter Egg HuntApril 1
10:30 a.m.		Hansen Park
19806 86th Place
Bristol, WI 53104		•Free
•20,000 eggs
•0-10 years old
The Great Easter Egg HuntApril 8
Doors open at 11:30 a.m.
Egg Hunt: Noon		Kemper Center
6501 3rd Ave. Kenosha, WI 53143		•$2 per person
•Food
•Kenosha Public Library Bookmobile
•Easter Bunny
Annual Joppa Masonic Lodge Easter Egg HuntApril 8
Noon – 4 p.m. 		Anderson Park
8730 22nd Ave. Kenosha, WI 53143		•Free
•Egg hunt
Easter Egg HuntApril 2
Following 10 a.m. Palm Sunday Unity Service
Shoreland Lutheran High School
9026 12th St. Kenosha, WI 53144		•10 and under
Do you know of an egg hunt that is happening in Racine or Kenosha County? Add it to the list by emailing emma@racinecountyeye.com.

