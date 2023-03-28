MADISON — Flags have been ordered to be flown at half-staff, immediately, in honor and remembrance of the six individuals killed in the Nashville school shooting that occurred on Monday, March 27.

President Joe Biden issued a proclamation stating the flags shall be flown at half-staff until sunset on March 31.

Wisconsin flags already at half-staff

In Wisconsin, flags are already flying at half-staff as a way to pay respects to Veteran William LaVerne Simon. The Army Private First Class died during World War II. His remains were not located until recently and have been brought back home for burial.

Gov. Ever’s order in honor of Simon was set to expire at sunset, today, however now flags will continue to fly at half-staff while President Biden’s orders are in effect.

Statements issued

In the proclamation, the President states:

“Our hearts go out to all those whose lives and families have been affected by today’s tragedy and the countless, senseless acts of gun violence.”

After the incident occurred in Nashville, Gov. Evers posted the following statement on Facebook:

“Wisconsinites are praying for Nashville and the students, staff, parents, loved ones, and the entire community mourning six lives tragically taken by gun violence today.

There’s nothing we can’t be willing to do if it will prevent gun violence and keep our kids safe. Nothing.”

