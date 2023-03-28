Obituary for Joan L. Rorek

Joan L. Rorek, age 84, passed away unexpectedly at her residence on Thursday, March 23, 2023. She was born in Racine on Oct. 19, 1938, the daughter of the late Lewis and Ida (Nee: Slade) Ripley.

Joan was united in marriage to Raymond C. Rorek on July 20, 1957, a union that lasted 66 years. In her earlier years, she was employed by Pugh Oil as a bookkeeper, Junction Bank as a teller, Southlawn Sanitary District as the Secretary and Treasurer, and St. Mary’s Hospital as a switchboard operator. She also did many years of in-home childcare. Joan was a longtime member of Christ Church and was active with the community food ministries.

Joan was recognized for her long-time commitment of thirty years to Special Olympics, which involved the wreath fundraiser, coaching basketball skills, bowling, t-ball, and softball, as well as chaperoning and traveling to events. She received awards for “Family of the Year” and “Coach of the Year.” Joan made special annual gifts for those who worked at Careers Industries, where she also served on the board.

Activities she enjoyed over the years were playing in the Elk’s competition travel band, gardening, baking, making crafts, watching the Packers, game shows, and her dogs. Family was very important, and she valued time spent with family and friends, especially at the annual Christmas Eve party that she and Ray hosted. There were also many family trips around the country over the years as well as to their place up north.

She was loved dearly and will be sadly missed by her husband, Ray; son, Chuck (Paula) Rorek; daughter, Debra (Bucky) Albright; grandkids: Nikki (Jacob), Jeremy, Riley (Silvia), Logan (Aiste), Cadyn, Steven (Nicole), and Ryan; great-grandkids: Desire, Kaleb, Faith, Lacey, Reece, and Grayson; in-laws, Don (Marian) Rorek, Delores Pias, Violet Ellison; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and dear friends.

In addition to her parents, Joan was preceded in death by, in-laws, Charles (Elizabeth) Rorek; daughter, Karin Rorek; sisters, Carol (Jack) Montee, and Donna (Richard) Moreau; brothers-in-law, Gerald Pias, and Robert Ellison.

Services

A memorial service celebrating Joan’s life will be held at Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 8, 2023. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for visitation at 10 a.m. until the time of service. Memorials to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or Shriners Illinois Hospital for Children have been suggested by the family.