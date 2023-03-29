RACINE, KENOSHA COUNTIES –Various restaurants in Racine and Kenosha Counties are offering Easter Brunches, Brunches with the bunny, and other food-centered festivities on this weekend through April 9.
Here’s what is being offered locally this Easter:
Racine County Easter Brunches
|Restaurant
|Address
|Date/Time
|What’s offered?
|Roma Lodge
|7130 Spring St.
|April 8
9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
|Event info
|Village of Sturtevant Egg Hunt and Pancake Breakfast
|Sturtevant Village Hall
2801 89th St.
Sturtevant, WI 53177
|April 8
8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
|Event Info
|Reefpoint Brewhouse
|2 Christopher Columbus Cswy.
|April 9
9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
|Menu
|The Summit Restaurant & Cocktails
|6825 Washington Ave.
|April 9
9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
|Menu
|Blue Bear
|2920 Taylor Ave.
|April 8-9
9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
|Menu
|The Dish
|1220 North Ohio St.
|April 9
9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
|Menu
|Charcoal Grill & Rotisserie
|Locations open in Racine Co:
• 580 Milwaukee Ave.
(Burlington)
• 8300 Washington Ave.
(Racine West)
|April 9
9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
|Menu
|Cotton Exchange
|345 Hickory Hollow Rd.
|April 9
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
|Menu
|Meadowbrook Country Club
|2149 N. Greenbay Rd.
|April 9
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
|Menu
|Apple Holler
|5006 South Sylvania Ave.
|Pickup dates:
April 6-8
9 a.m.- 3 p.m.
April 9
9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
|Take & Bake Meals
|Burlington Tap & Smokehouse
|7305 McHenry St.
|April 9
10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
|Event Info
Kenosha County Easter Brunches
|Restaurant
|Address
|Date/Time
|What’s offered?
|Kenosha Brewing Co.
|4017 80th St.
|April 2
8:30 a.m. – 11 a.m.
|Event Info
|Italian American Supper Club
|2217 52nd St.
|April 2
9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
|Event Info
|Mars Cheese Castle
|2800 West Frontage Rd.
|April 8
9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
|Event Info
|Apis Hotel & Resturant
|614 56th St.
|April 9
9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
|Event Tickets
|The 1844 Table & Mash
| 5706 8th Ave.
(Located within the Stella Hotel & Ballroom)
|April 9
Seating Times:
11 a.m. | 2 p.m.
|Menu
|Boathouse Pub & Eatery
|4917 7th Ave.
|April 9
8 a.m. – 2 p.m.
|Menu
|Birchwood Grill
|6208 Green Bay Rd.
|April 9
9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
|Menu
|Copper Bottom Bar & Grill
28836 Silver Lake Rd.
|April 9
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
|Event Info
