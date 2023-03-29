Follow Us

RACINE, KENOSHA COUNTIES –Various restaurants in Racine and Kenosha Counties are offering Easter Brunches, Brunches with the bunny, and other food-centered festivities on this weekend through April 9.

Here’s what is being offered locally this Easter:

Racine County Easter Brunches

Restaurant AddressDate/TimeWhat’s offered?
Roma Lodge 7130 Spring St.April 8
9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.		Event info
Village of Sturtevant Egg Hunt and Pancake BreakfastSturtevant Village Hall
2801 89th St.
Sturtevant, WI 53177		April 8
8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.		Event Info
Reefpoint Brewhouse2 Christopher Columbus Cswy.April 9
9 a.m. – 2 p.m.		Menu
The Summit Restaurant & Cocktails6825 Washington Ave.April 9
9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.		Menu
Blue Bear2920 Taylor Ave.April 8-9
9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.		Menu
The Dish1220 North Ohio St.April 9
9 a.m. – 3 p.m.		Menu
Charcoal Grill & RotisserieLocations open in Racine Co:

• 580 Milwaukee Ave.
(Burlington)

• 8300 Washington Ave.
(Racine West)
April 9
9 a.m. – 2 p.m.		Menu
Cotton Exchange345 Hickory Hollow Rd.April 9
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.		Menu
Meadowbrook Country Club2149 N. Greenbay Rd.April 9
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.		Menu
Apple Holler5006 South Sylvania Ave.Pickup dates:

April 6-8
9 a.m.- 3 p.m.

April 9
9 a.m. – 2 p.m.		Take & Bake Meals
Burlington Tap & Smokehouse7305 McHenry St.April 9
10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.		Event Info
Racine County Easter Brunches

Kenosha County Easter Brunches

Restaurant AddressDate/TimeWhat’s offered?
Kenosha Brewing Co. 4017 80th St.April 2
8:30 a.m. – 11 a.m.		Event Info
Italian American Supper Club2217 52nd St.April 2
9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.		Event Info
Mars Cheese Castle2800 West Frontage Rd.April 8
9 a.m. – 7 p.m.		Event Info
Apis Hotel & Resturant614 56th St.April 9
9 a.m. – 3 p.m.		Event Tickets
The 1844 Table & Mash 5706 8th Ave.
 (Located within the Stella Hotel & Ballroom)		April 9
Seating Times:
11 a.m. | 2 p.m.		Menu
Boathouse Pub & Eatery4917 7th Ave.April 9
8 a.m. – 2 p.m.		Menu
Birchwood Grill6208 Green Bay Rd.April 9
9 a.m. – 5 p.m.		Menu
Copper Bottom Bar & Grill
28836 Silver Lake Rd.		April 9
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.		Event Info
Kenosha County Easter Brunches

Easter Egg Hunts

Advertising

Grow your business with the Racine County Eye

Leave a comment