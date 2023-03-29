RACINE — Racine businesses and their owners are coming together on the last day of Women’s History Month to offer free professional headshots to women and other under-represented LGBTQ+ people in the community. There are currently four time slots out of the 36 offered that are still available.

Chris Slater, a former Racine County Eye Veteran Spotlight, business professional, and member of the Racine Founder’s Rotary was inspired by Junoesque By Bree LLC, a business in Downtown Racine, that offered free professional headshots to individuals during Black History Month.

On March 31, free headshots will be taken at Racine Area Manufacturers and Commerce (RAMAC), 300 5th St., in Downtown Racine, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Both Racine Founder’s Rotary and RAMAC are contributing to this endeavor to support women through this event.

Local photographers gift headshots

With his idea, Slater was led to partner with Elizabeth Pedersen, owner of Elizabeth Jean Photography.

First, the event organizers were led to help 18 individuals. However, a positively overwhelming response led Slater and Pedersen to find another photographer to help provide more headshots to interested women.

Sam Vaughn of Sam Vaughn Photography stepped up to the plate to offer additional timeslots. She is also the co-owner of Bird of Paradox Studios.

All 36 slots were secured, but then due to cancelations, four slots have become available.

In addition to serving women, this event welcomes people to be uniquely themselves during their 15-minute headshot session.

“We would be more than happy to serve any underrepresented individual including any LGBTQ+ or non-binary individuals in hopes to highlight any underrepresented persons who find women’s history and their movement valuable to the community,” says the organizers.

Secure a spot

Spots are going fast. To secure a timeslot in front of the camera contact, Chris Slater, by calling or texting 262-498-6063. Currently, slots are open at 12:25, 12:55, 1:15, and 1:25 p.m., please note times are subject to change. Details should be confirmed with Slater.