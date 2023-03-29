Obituary for John ‘Jack’ Charles Burdick
December 1, 1948 – March 22, 2023
John “Jack” Charles Burdick, 74, passed away on March 22, 2023, at his residence.
Jack was born on Dec. 1, 1948, in Racine to Milton and Frances (nee: Ferguson). After serving in the United States Army, he earned his BA in Journalism from the University of Wisconsin. Jack was a member of the Racine Astronomical Society. He owned and operated Grove Audio in Cottage Grove. In his free time, Jack enjoyed astronomy, computer technology, photography, and music – he worked as a roadie for Jackson Browne and Chick Corea.
He is survived by his brother, Paul (Jeni) Burdick; sisters, Carol (Thomas) Rudey and Susan (Michael) Lambert; nephews, David (Casey) Rudey and Scott Rudey; aunt and uncle, John and Donna Ferguson; and other cousins, family members, and friends.
Jack is preceded in death by his parents, Milton and Frances Burdick.
Services
A public celebration of life will be held in the summer.
In lieu of flowers, donations should be sent to the Modine-Benstead Observatory in care of the Racine Astronomical Society.
Obituary and photo courtesy of Sturino Funeral Home.
