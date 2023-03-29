Racine planning unwanted bulky items drop-off April 8

Follow Us

RACINE — Need to get rid of bulky items such as that unwanted refrigerator or set of worn-out tires? If you’re a City of Racine resident, the city’s Department of Public Works (DPW) can help you out on Saturday, April 8.

The DPW is holding a free drop-off disposal event at the former Jacobsen-Textron site, 1800 S. Memorial Drive, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Eligible bulky items

Residents can drop off bulky items such as:

  • Microwaves
  • Televisions
  • Computer monitors
  • Stoves
  • Appliances containing Freon (refrigerators, freezers)
  • Washers and dryers
This free drop-off is intended for city residents only. Proof of residency, such as a current driver’s license or property tax bill, will be required. Commercial or business drop-offs are not allowed. Limit eight (8) tires per resident.

The April 8 event is the first one for this year. Another will be scheduled for September.

For additional information, call 262-636-9126.

