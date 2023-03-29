Obituary for William A. ‘Bill’ Heck

December 2, 1947 – March 26, 2023

Mr. Heck, William A. (Bill), loving husband of Rosie, and beloved father of Michael and Todd, passed peacefully in the comfort of his home on March 26, 2023, at the age of 75.

Bill was diagnosed with stage 4 liver cancer on Dec. 8, 2019. He was the youngest of four children, and the only son born to the late William Emil and Mildred (Kebbekus) Heck on Dec. 2, 1947.

Bill spent most of his life in Waterford, spending his early days on the Lackey Farm with one of his best friends, David Lackey.

William A. “Bill” Heck

Bill graduated in ’66 from Waterford High School and continued his education at the University of Whitewater and MATC.

Bill married his wife Rosemary (Rosie) Kondoudis at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Union Grove. They were blessed with 51 years, two children, Michael A (Leann) Heck of Waterford, and Todd Heck of San Diego, Calif. Together the family shared an overflow of love, laughter, and life.

Bill’s passion was being outdoors, where he enjoyed fishing, hunting, and shooting archery year-round. Bill was proud to be a lifetime member of the Wisconsin Bowhunters Association. Bill retired at the age of 62. He continued doing what he loved – spending time with his family and friends up north, going out west, traveling to Alaska, or someplace tropical.

Bill leaves behind his loving wife, Rosie, his two boys, Michael and Todd, special daughter-in-law, Leann, and other relatives and friends.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents; step-father, John Regarch; three sisters, Judy (Bob) Ludtke, Lenore (Bob) Boulden, and Gayle (Dick) Maercklins.

Bill was confirmed and a member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, where services will be held.

Services

The visitation will be Tuesday, April 11, from 9:30 to 10:50 a.m. at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, (145 6th St., Waterford, WI 53185). A memorial service starts promptly at 11 a.m., followed by a lunch which all family and friends are invited to attend. Private inurnment will take place at Good Hope Cemetery in Greenfield, Wis., where Bill will be next to his mother and stepfather. Memorials are suggested to St. Peter’s Lutheran Church or a charity of your choice.

The family expresses a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Raza and his wonderful team at ProHealth Oncology, and to family, friends, and wonderful neighbors for being there for us. Thank you to all of you and God bless.

