RACINE โ€” The Racine Art Museum is once again showcasing an exhibit, unlike any other exhibit with the use of a marshmallow confection. The 14th Annual International Peepsยฎ Art Exhibition is officially open until April 15 and features the work of 142 creative entries made by 200 talented artists from across the country.

Through the years, participants have become experts in working with Peepsยฎ and creating works of art surrounding the material. Artists create displays by carving, painting, hole punching, gluing, and melting to manipulate Peepsยฎ into incredible shapes. Others opt from using the actual candy, to using other mediums, but still focus their pieces around Peepsยฎ. “Curating an exhibition that showcases Peepsยฎ artwork is somewhat unexpected for a museum. However, the concept of working with unusual materials is supported by RAM’s mission to exhibit, collect, preserve, and educate in the field of contemporary craftโ€”a subsect of art that focuses on handmade work created traditionally from ceramic, fiber, glass, metal, polymer, and wood. โ€œOctopeepโ€ by Debby Peck, of Hartland. โ€“ Credit: Racine Art Museum

“Artists consistently push material boundaries, so the idea that artists sometimes utilize and experiment with materials produced for purposes other than art-making can be seen throughout RAM’s exhibitions and many works in the museum’s permanent collectionโ€”the largest contemporary craft collection in North America,” reads a RAM press release.

The exhibit is supported and sponsored by numerous businesses and foundations.

Visit the exhibition

People are welcome to attend and view the exhibit in Downtown Racine, Wednesday through Saturday from noon until 4 p.m., at 441 Main St. No extra charge is required to see the exhibition; tickets can be purchased upon arrival. Admission prices can be found online.

Out-of-state enthusiasts and other would-be museum visitors are invited to view the exhibition from the comfort of home during a Live Virtual Tour of theย RAM 14th Annual International Peepsยฎ Art Exhibition. It will be broadcast on the RAM Facebook page at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 11.

The exhibition tour will also be available to watch on demand onย Facebook,ย YouTube, and theย RAM websiteย after the live broadcast has concluded.

Awards given

This year, on March 28, RAM Executive Director and Curator of Collections Bruce W. Pepich and RAM Curatorial Assistant Kendra Voelz hosted a Virtual Awards Presentation via Facebook Live.

Awards were given based on the clever and skilled use or representation of Peepsยฎ in adult, children, and group categories. A Facebook account is not required to watch the live broadcast.

The following individuals won awards this year:

๐—™๐—ถ๐—ฟ๐˜€๐˜ ๐—ฃ๐—ฒ๐—ฒ๐—ฝโ€”๐—”๐—ฑ๐˜‚๐—น๐˜ ๐——๐—ถ๐˜ƒ๐—ถ๐˜€๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป Jean Wells, Steep and Peep

๐—ฆ๐—ฒ๐—ฐ๐—ผ๐—ป๐—ฑ ๐—ฃ๐—ฒ๐—ฒ๐—ฝโ€”๐—”๐—ฑ๐˜‚๐—น๐˜ ๐——๐—ถ๐˜ƒ๐—ถ๐˜€๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป Debby Peck, Octopeep

๐—ง๐—ต๐—ถ๐—ฟ๐—ฑ ๐—ฃ๐—ฒ๐—ฒ๐—ฝโ€”๐—”๐—ฑ๐˜‚๐—น๐˜ ๐——๐—ถ๐˜ƒ๐—ถ๐˜€๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป Susan Buhler, The Dawn of Peep

๐—›๐—ผ๐—ป๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐—ฎ๐—ฏ๐—น๐—ฒ ๐—ฃ๐—ฒ๐—ฒ๐—ฝ ๐— ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐˜๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป๐˜€โ€”๐—”๐—ฑ๐˜‚๐—น๐˜ ๐——๐—ถ๐˜ƒ๐—ถ๐˜€๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป Betsy Kinkema, Peeponardo Da Vinci Veronica Gagliano Averkamp, Peep Lily Korinthia Klein, The Picture of Dorian Peep Alison Wojahn, Peep Kong

“Toxic Blue-ty Standards” by Kylie DeBerg, of Racine. โ€“ Credit: Racine Art Museum ๐—™๐—ถ๐—ฟ๐˜€๐˜ ๐—ฃ๐—ฒ๐—ฒ๐—ฝโ€”๐—ฌ๐—ผ๐˜‚๐—ป๐—ด ๐—ฃ๐—ฒ๐—ฒ๐—ฝ๐—น๐—ฒ๐˜€ ๐——๐—ถ๐˜ƒ๐—ถ๐˜€๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป (๐—จ๐—ป๐—ฑ๐—ฒ๐—ฟ ๐Ÿญ๐Ÿฏ) Jack Thompson, The Great Barrier Peep

๐—ฆ๐—ฒ๐—ฐ๐—ผ๐—ป๐—ฑ ๐—ฃ๐—ฒ๐—ฒ๐—ฝโ€”๐—ฌ๐—ผ๐˜‚๐—ป๐—ด ๐—ฃ๐—ฒ๐—ฒ๐—ฝ๐—น๐—ฒ๐˜€ ๐——๐—ถ๐˜ƒ๐—ถ๐˜€๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป (๐—จ๐—ป๐—ฑ๐—ฒ๐—ฟ ๐Ÿญ๐Ÿฏ) Isabella Aviles, Snappy the Shark

๐—ง๐—ต๐—ถ๐—ฟ๐—ฑ ๐—ฃ๐—ฒ๐—ฒ๐—ฝโ€”๐—ฌ๐—ผ๐˜‚๐—ป๐—ด ๐—ฃ๐—ฒ๐—ฒ๐—ฝ๐—น๐—ฒ๐˜€ ๐——๐—ถ๐˜ƒ๐—ถ๐˜€๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป (๐—จ๐—ป๐—ฑ๐—ฒ๐—ฟ ๐Ÿญ๐Ÿฏ) Marie Roosa, American Peep

โ€œSteep and Peepโ€ by Jean Wells, of Brown Deer. โ€“ Credit: Racine Art Museum ๐—™๐—ถ๐—ฟ๐˜€๐˜ ๐—ฃ๐—ฒ๐—ฒ๐—ฝโ€”๐—š๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐˜‚๐—ฝ ๐——๐—ถ๐˜ƒ๐—ถ๐˜€๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป Andrew Konitzer and Kathryn Oโ€™Keefe, The Library of Banned Books

๐—ฆ๐—ฒ๐—ฐ๐—ผ๐—ป๐—ฑ ๐—ฃ๐—ฒ๐—ฒ๐—ฝโ€”๐—š๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐˜‚๐—ฝ ๐——๐—ถ๐˜ƒ๐—ถ๐˜€๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป Stephanie Lazzeroni and Henry Schoonover, Captain Peepmo and Ned Fight the Giant Squid

๐—ง๐—ต๐—ถ๐—ฟ๐—ฑ ๐—ฃ๐—ฒ๐—ฒ๐—ฝโ€”๐—š๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐˜‚๐—ฝ ๐——๐—ถ๐˜ƒ๐—ถ๐˜€๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป Bobbie and Courtnie Poppie, Spider Peep Stops the Train

๐—ฅ๐—”๐— ๐—ฃ๐—ผ๐˜€๐˜๐—ฐ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ฑ ๐—”๐˜„๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ฑ Holly Ottum, If Peeps Could Fly

๐— ๐—ฎ๐˜†๐—ผ๐—ฟ ๐—ผ๐—ณ ๐—ฅ๐—ฎ๐—ฐ๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ฒโ€™๐˜€ ๐—–๐—ต๐—ผ๐—ถ๐—ฐ๐—ฒ ๐—”๐˜„๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ฑ Yvonne Mayer, Vincent Van Peep, and the Morning Star

โ€œParanormal Problems in Peeplandโ€ by Cat Pond, of Racine. โ€“ Credit: Racine Art Museum

To view the presentation of awards, visit RAM’s Facebook, YouTube, and the RAM website.

For a full list of artists view the RAM website.

PEEPles Choice Award to be named

Visitors are invited to vote for their favorite creation, naming one popular artwork worthy of the coveted PEEPles Choice Award.

“This vote has been taken very seriously since the inception of the annual exhibition. With guests allowed only one per visit, they circle the works of Peepsยฎ art, taking notes about the exhibition, and then often lobbying for their eventual favorite. The award will be announced after the closure of the exhibition,” explains the release.

More information about this community-centric exhibition can be found online or by visiting RAM.

