RACINE — Fire caused an estimated $48,000 in damage to a storage building and its contents in the 1000 block of Pearl Street on Thursday morning. No one was injured.
The Racine Fire Department (RFD) was called to the scene at about 11 a.m. on Thursday by a neighbor who saw smoke coming from a storage building behind a multiple-tenant house.
Pearl Street structure heavily damaged
After determining that there was no one inside the structure, firefighters brought the fire under control within 30 minutes, according to an RPD news release. The fire heavily damaged 75% of the building.
Six RFD fire apparatus and 22 personnel were involved in the call. The Racine Police Department assisted with traffic control. A We Energies crew controlled the Pearl Street building’s natural gas and electrical service.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Racine Police & Fire
