The following is a list of the upcoming programs at the Racine Public Library.

Please note: COVID-19 safety information for RPL is below the programming information.

Library Services & Event Registration

Week of April 1 – 7

Register for Racine Public Library programs in one of the following ways (unless noted otherwise): Call 262-636-9217

Visit the library at 75 7th Street Racine, WI

The Racine Public Library is open: Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Clicking the button below will take you to the events page on the Racine Public Library’s website. Click here to register for an event at the Racine Public Library

Library News

Techmobile Covering Bookmobile Stops

The Techmobile will be replacing the Bookmobile at its usual stops while the Bookmobile is under maintenance. For the full schedule of stops, please visit the Racine Public Library online.

Open April 7

The library no longer closes during the City of Racine’s spring break holiday, so the building and Bookmobile will be open on Friday, April 7.

Seeking Donations for Spring Book Sale

The Friends of the Racine Public Library are seeking donations of books, movies, video games, toys, board games, puzzles, and other items for their upcoming spring book sale to support the library. To learn more about what items are accepted, visit the Racine Public Library online. (Note that books older than ten years are being accepted through April 29.)

Call for Vendors — Lunch Break at the Library 2023

At Lunch Break at the Library, food trucks park in the circle of Library Drive throughout the summer to sell to library visitors. This year’s Lunch Break runs 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Wednesday from May 24 through Sept. 6. If you’re interested in bringing a truck to participate during any of these dates, get in touch with us by April 24 at 262-636-9170, Pam.Preisler@RacineLibrary.info or Evelin.Garcia@RacineLibrary.info.

Library Merch Sale

Online orders are 10% off in March and April if you use the code “tenpercent.” To wear your library love on a hat, shirt, tote bag or other merch, visit the Racine Public Library store online.

Kids

LEGO Club

Saturday, April 1 | 1-3 p.m. | The Martin Room – Youth Services, 1st Floor

We’re bringing out our LEGO collection! Build and play whatever you imagine. No need to bring your own — the library will provide all the bricks you need. Children under seven are asked to have a caretaker present during the program.

No Registration is required.

Coding Classes: Scratch 101

Saturday, April 1 | 2-3 p.m. | Innovation Lab – 2nd Floor, by public computers | Grades 3+

Get started on your coding journey. We’ll walk you through the basics of coding using Scratch, an easy block coding program for young ages.

Registration is required.

Lapsit Storytime

Monday, April 3 | 10-10:20 a.m. | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Introduce your child to the library through new stories, simple songs, and rhymes with Miss Ali and Miss Carrie!

No registration is required.

Preschool & Toddler STEAM Time

Monday, April 3 | 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. | Innovation Lab – 2nd Floor, by public computers | Preschoolers & Toddlers

Children, with the help of their caretakers, explore various STEAM topics through learning centers in the Innovation Lab.

No registration is required.

Ruff Readers

Monday, April 3 through Thursday, April 6 | 4-5 p.m. | The Martin Room – Youth Services, 1st Floor | Grades K-5

Snuggle and pet a therapy dog while practicing your reading skills at the ear of our gentle, non-judgmental canine friends. Sessions are open to kids grades K through 5 only. Bookings are 15 minutes for a single child and must be reserved a week in advance, one week at a time. Call the library to get started.

Registration is required.

Tuesday Tales

Tuesday, April 4 | 10-10:30 a.m. | Youth Services – 1st Floor | Preschool

Preschool-aged children are in for a great storytime! Listen to stories, sing songs, and join in some easy activities.

No registration is required.

Family Storytime with Miss Gail

Wednesday, April 5 | 10-10:30 a.m. | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Join us for music, motion and fun as we explore some of Miss Gail’s favorite stories. Her unique storytelling style captures children’s minds and hearts, creating an inclusive space for everyone to interact.

No registration is required.

Coding Classes: Coding Blocks

Wednesday, April 5 | 5-6 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – 2nd Floor, by public computers | Grades K-3

Coding isn’t just about a pageful of text and symbols. You can code even using hands-on tools like physical blocks and games. These methods are fun, easy ways to start learning coding.

Registration is required.

Chess Club

Wednesday, April 5 | 5-7 p.m. | The Business Center – Adult Services, 2nd Floor

This open play chess club is facilitated by Jeff Garcia, a member of the U.S. Chess Federation. When you arrive, all you have to do is settle in for a match with any of the available players. Players of all levels are welcome.

Registration is required.

Musical Storytime

Thursday, April 6 | 10-10:30 a.m. | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Sing, wiggle and dance with Miss Carrie. We’ll have different songs, instruments and stories for you to hear every week. All ages are welcome, but the program is designed with kids in mind.

No registration is required.

Open Gaming Lounge

Saturday, April 8 | 2-3 p.m. | Innovation Lab – 2nd Floor, by public computers | Grades 3+

Our computers are set up with games like Fortnite and Minecraft for you to play. Spend some time on your favorites, or try something new from our collection.

Registration is required.

Spring Booksale – Friends of the Racine Public Library

Thursday, April 27 | Noon-6 p.m. – Early access for Friends members

Friday, April 28 and Saturday, April 29 | 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Open to the public

The Atrium and The Lee Room – 1st Floor

Shop thousands of books, movies, music albums, art, toys, games and more. All items are in good condition and generously discounted. The Friends accept cash, check and credit card. All proceeds support the Racine Public Library.

While April 28 and 29 are open to the public, April 27 is an early access date for members only. You can become a member online by visiting RacineLibrary.info/friends, or you can sign up at the library during the sale. The membership cost is as low as $10 for individuals or $15 for families and lasts a year.

No registration is required.

Tweens & Teens

Saturday Movies

Saturday, April 8 | 11 a.m.-1:05 p.m. | Community Room – Adult Services, 2nd Floor (by the elevator)

Join us for a movie! April 8th’s film will be a 2021 sci-fi thriller starring Keanu Reaves.

No registration is required.

Adults

Cutting the Cord: From Cable to Streaming

Tuesday, April 4 | 5-6 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – 2nd Floor, by public computers

We’ll tell you everything you need to know about disconnecting from traditional cable and getting started with streaming services.

Registration is required.

Senior Bingo

Thursday, April 6 | 10-11 a.m. | Community Room – Adult Services, 2nd Floor (by the elevator) | Adults 55+

It’s Bingo time! Join us the first Thursday of every month for five free rounds of Bingo, and maybe even win a prize if you’re one of our best players. Our best players will win scratch-offs from the Wisconsin State Lottery.

No registration is required.

Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) at the Library

Thursday, March 30 | 2-7 p.m. | Community Room – Adult Services, 2nd Floor (by the elevator)

Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) is a national program staffed by local volunteers to provide free preparation and electronic filing of tax returns. To learn more about how VITA can help and what documents to bring, visit UnitedWayRacine.org/VITA.

Registration is required. Call 262-383-2504 to register for this service.

Saturday Movies

Saturday, April 8 | 11 a.m.-1:05 p.m. | Community Room – Adult Services, 2nd Floor (by the elevator)

Join us for a movie! April 8th’s film will be a 2021 sci-fi thriller starring Keanu Reaves.

No registration is required.

Ayuda Tecnica

Available by appointment | Racine Public Library

Obtenga ayuda técnica con su teléfono, tableta o computadora totalmente gratis. Cuando llame pregunte por Brianna o deje un mensaje de voz. 262-619-2560.

Registration is required.

Racine Public Library COVID-19 Information

The Racine Public Library is open to browsing, hold pickups, computer use, study room use, tech help, reference questions, and anything else someone might want to visit the building for.

The Bookmobile is operating under its normal hours and is open for one party to browse on board at a time.

The Racine Public Library and Bookmobile require everyone to wear masks inside, and there are surgical-grade masks available to patrons who don’t have their own.

The Racine Public Library building is maintaining the social distancing layout, so computer stations, desks, etc. are all spaced to facilitate patron safety.

Hand sanitizer is available throughout the building as well.

Thank you for your cooperation and understanding of our efforts to ensure everyone’s safety.

About the Racine Public Library

The Racine Public Library’s mission is to lift up the lives of the people of the Racine community by embracing community diversity, promoting inclusion, creating opportunity and supporting the development of community literacy through a love of literature, learning and civic engagement. Located on the beautiful shores of Lake Michigan, the library first opened its doors in 1897 and has served the community from its 75th Street location since 1958.