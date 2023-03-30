The Racine Roundup aired on TMJ4 during the 4 O’Clock news on Thursday, March 30. This week, Racine County Eye staff writer Emma Widmar discussed various community happenings with TMJ4 anchors Ryan Jenkins and Carole Meekins to discuss the happenings around Racine County.

1. Pink Paddling Power fundraiser The fundraiser, Sue Meredith’s Purses with a Purpose, offers folks a fun afternoon of shopping and prizes while supporting a terrific group of ladies. Check in on this article and see where you want to be on Sunday from 1-3 p.m. A dragon boat team with a unique element is hosting a fundraiser this Palm Sunday. Pink Paddling Power is a team of women with something in common: they are all cancer survivors. This courageous team of women come together to support one another, but even more powerful, they volunteer all over the world, bringing help – as well as hope – to struggling areas. Pink Paddling Power fundraiser: Sue Meredith’s Purses with a Purpose is April 2 Read this article

2. Easter Egg Hunt Guide: 2023 The Racine County Eye went on an Easter-egg-hunt hunt and came up with 20 different egg hunts for you to join in the fun. Both Racine and Kenosha Counties are brimming with hunts of all types, even a glow-in-the-dark event. There’s fun to be found in every little plastic shell. How many will you find? Easter Egg Hunt Guide: 2023 Racine and Kenosha County edition Read this article

3. 2023 Ultimate Easter Brunch Guide

Wrapping up this week’s Racine Roundup, Widmar talked about a new guide that will tempt your tastebuds and might have you scheduling your gastronomic journey throughout the coming days.

Easter is upon us and with it comes the search for a great Easter Brunch. Widmar took to the streets and explored cyberspace to find the best brunches being served in both Racine and Kenosha Counties. Our guide has 18 locations for you to choose from, and more establishments are being added as we receive word. Come take a peek and see where you might be off to this weekend and beyond. 2023 Ultimate Easter Brunch Guide: Racine and Kenosha Counties Read this article

