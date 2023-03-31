RACINE, KENOSHA COUNTIES — The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for March 31.

Looking ahead, portions of east-central, south-central Wisconsin, and southeast Wisconsin will be affected by possible thunderstorms, hail, and even snow.

NWS has issued this weather outlook for Racine, Kenosha, Marquette, Green Lake, Fond du Lac, Sheboygan, Sauk, Columbia, Dodge, Washington, Ozaukee, Iowa, Dane, Jefferson, Waukesha, Milwaukee, Lafayette, Green, Rock, Walworth counties.

Hazardous weather: what to expect

Friday

Starting this morning, scattered thunderstorms are expected. The NWS predicts the storms will carry over this morning into early this afternoon. Cloud-to-ground lightning and large hail to the size of quarters are possible.

“The risk for severe storms will be greatest from mid-afternoon to mid-evening, especially for areas along and south of the Interstate 94 corridor. Large hail to the size of golf balls, damaging wind gusts to 70 mph, and a few tornadoes are possible,” notes the hazardous weather alert.

Saturday and Sunday

Light snow is in the forecast late Friday night and into Saturday morning, however, only about an inch of accumulation is expected.