Obituary for Kathleen Lee Cloyd

August 10, 1954 – March 26, 2023

Kathleen Lee (nee: Myers) Cloyd, age 68, passed away unexpectedly, yet peacefully, at her home in Franklin on Sunday, March 26, 2023.

Kathleen “Kathy” Lee Cloyd

Kathy was born in Racine on Aug. 10, 1954, to the late Austin Royse Myers & Barbara Ann (nee: Gorney) Myers. A graduate of William Horlick High School, she went on to be the longtime manager of the DeKoven Center, retiring in 2009.

Among her interests, she enjoyed reading, watching classic movies, board & card games. Above all, she was happiest when surrounded by her entire family.

Surviving are her husband, Thomas M. Cloyd; their children, Steven Cloyd (Amy Trollinger), and Stacy (Mike) Wiley; adored grandchildren, Sam and Andrew Cloyd; sisters, Chris (Frank) Weitzel and Leslie (Tom) Mason; nieces, Kim and Jaime Weitzel, Val & Bonnie Arent, and Katie (Tony) Zanotti; great-nephews and niece, Jacob, Jeremy and Lucy Zanotti; other relatives, and friends.

Services

A graveside committal service will be held at Caledonia Memorial Park Cemetery (6500 Nicholson Road) on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at noon. A memorial luncheon will follow at approximately 1 p.m. at Kathy’s favorite dining spot, Lotus Restaurant (9011 S. Howell Ave., Oak Creek, WI 53154). All are invited and encouraged to attend both the service and luncheon.

Memorials to the Wisconsin Humane Society or Milwaukee Public Television have been suggested. A special note of thanks to Kathy’s devoted nurse, Tina; to her faithful friends, Mary, Traci, and Rhonda; and to her caregivers at Synergy and New Perspective for their compassionate care & support.