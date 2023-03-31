RACINE — The Racine Police Department (RPD) is seeking the public’s help in finding a Racine woman who is missing and possibly endangered.

Lasheky “Sheky” Hill, 46, was last seen shortly before 10 p.m. last Sunday (March 26) in the 1100 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. She is described as a Black woman, 5 feet-1 inches tall, weighing 168 pounds. She was last seen wearing tight-fitting white pants, carrying a black purse with gold rhinestones, and possibly wearing a long blonde wig.

Police reported that Hill has facial piercings, including one piercing in each cheek. She also has multiple tattoos, including a small tribal tattoo on the right side of her neck, “Lil’ Raymond” on the left side of her neck, “LEVAR” on her chest, “ALLMIGHTY” on her left forearm, and “Sheky” and a set of dice on her right forearm.

Hill has not been seen or heard from since the last confirmed contact. However, RPD reported “some unusual circumstances” have been reported leading to concerns about her whereabouts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Simon at 262-635-7770 or call the Racine County non-emergency line at 262-886-2300.