RACINE, KENOSHA COUNTIES — The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Tornado Watch on March 31 until 10 p.m.

In Wisconsin, the weather alert is in effect for the following counties: Racine, Kenosha, Dane, Green Iowa, Jefferson, Lafayette, Milwaukee, Rock, Sauk, and Walworth.

According to the NWS’s Twitter, over 20 million people are currently on a Tornado Watch and several warnings are in place. This is a very serious situation.

Over 20 million people are currently in a Tornado Watch and several warnings are in place. This is a very serious situation. Prepare now and be ready to act should a warning be issued for your area. Have multiple ways to receive warning and know your safe place NOW. pic.twitter.com/HhmFynblBK — National Weather Service (@NWS) March 31, 2023

This is an additional alert to the Hazardous Weather Outlook that has been issued by the NWS.

