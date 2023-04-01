Obituary for Aldo Pasquale Fallico

April 5, 1931 – March 30, 2023

With his family by his side, Aldo Pasquale Fallico, age 91, passed away peacefully on Thursday morning March 30, 2023, at his home. Aldo was born in Bucita, San Fili, Italy on April 5, 1931, the son of the late Giuseppe and Angela (nee: Perri) Fallico. At 21 years of age, he immigrated to the United States in 1952.

Aldo Pasquale Fallico

He traveled back to Italy and married the love of his life, Maria Presta, on Aug. 18, 1957. They relocated to Racine, raised three children, Dona, Lilly and Joseph, and shared 65 beautiful years together. Aldo was employed with Western Publishing for 41 1/2 years before retiring in 1996. He was a longtime dedicated member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and Roma Lodge.

In his spare time, he loved working in his vegetable garden, playing cards with his friends on Wednesday and Sunday nights at Infusinos, watching the Brewers, and making homemade salumi with his friends. Above all, Aldo will be best remembered for his great love and dedication to his family.

Aldo was loved and cherished by many people including his wife, Maria; children, Dona Fallico Carmony, Lilly Fallico, and Joseph (Raquel) Fallico; and grandchildren, Macy and Jacob Fallico. Aldo was also preceded in death by his siblings, Filomena Panaro, Emma Covelli, Rosario Fallico, Ida Gentile and Dorina Vallera.

Services

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2201 Northwestern Ave., on Aldo’s 92nd birthday, Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at noon. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, on Highway 32. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the church on Wednesday from 11 a.m. until the time of Mass at noon.