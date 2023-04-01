Obituary for Edwin K. Danowski

September 17, 1936 – March 28, 2023

Edwin K. Danowski, 86, passed away at the Aurora Medical Center-Mount Pleasant, on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. He was born in South Milwaukee on Sept. 17, 1936, the son of the late Edwin and Eleanor (nee: Czerwinski) Danowski.

Edwin graduated from Marquette University. In 1959, Edwin married the love of his life, Mardell Bohn at St. Joseph Catholic Church, here in Racine. He was employed by S.C. Johnson & Son for over 37 years. Edwin served with the U.S. Army Reserve for over 10 years, where he earned the rank of Second Lieutenant.

He was a member of St. Lucy Catholic Church, a former member of St. Edward Catholic Church, a Third Degree member the Knights of Columbus Council #697, The S.C. Johnson 20 Year Club, the JMBA, the Wisconsin Watercolor Society. He was a well-known and accomplished watercolor artist in the area; showing his works at many galleries and shows, including the Monument Square Fair, the Starving Artist Fair, the Wustum Museum, and the Racine Art Museum.

Our Dad, Husband, Father, and friend has been an inspiration to all who knew him, a teacher helping those he knew, teaching life skills to help people succeed and be the best they can be, a person of endless love dedicated to God, always helping those around him. He always took the time to care for – and give attention to – the needs people had. God is pleased with how Edwin led his beautiful life. Edwin indeed created his final watercolor painting. Just imagine how it looks, each one of us as his brush strokes of color and beauty are expressed through his love for life and the imprints he left on all of us.

Ed or “Sunny” (as he was called as a child because of his positive and loving disposition) had a deep devotion to the Divine Mercy Prayer and encouraged everyone he met to learn the simple prayer, “Jesus I trust in You”. Later in life, he would greet people with “I love you.”. He expressed countless times that his deepest desire was that all his friends, and especially his family, would experience the deep love of God through His Son, Jesus Christ. He would tell everyone that he would like to greet them in heaven one day.

Surviving are his wife of 64 years, Mardell; their children, Jeff (Sonia) Danowski, Don (Betsy) Danowski, all of Racine, Cheri (Tom) Lemke, of Greendale, Wis., Dan (Debbie) Danowski, of Franklin, and Gregory Danowski, of Racine; eleven grandchildren, Ricardo Antonio Murillo, Kira Rosa Danowski, Shanna Danowski, Erin (Ryan) Fay, Jessica Danowski, Paul Lemke, Hannah Lemke, Michael Lemke, Kyle (Bailey) Danowski, Charlotte Danowski, Sam (Megan) Danowski; two great-grandsons, Callan Fay and Elijah Danowski.

He is further survived by two sisters, Judy Grabowski, of Milwaukee, and Jan (Al) Christensen, of Phoenix, AZ; two sisters-in-law, Bonnie Danowski and Carol Danowski, both of Phoenix, Ariz.; his extended family, Mandy and Seb Chablais, of Switzerland, and Erwin and Emelene Lim, of Mount Pleasant. His nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends also survive him.

In addition to his parents, Edwin was preceded in death by two brothers, Jim and Jerry Danowski.

Services

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Edwin at St. Lucy Catholic Church, 3101 Drexel Ave., on Tuesday, April 4 at 11 a.m., with Rev. Howard Hasse and Rev. Thomas Vathappallil officiating. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery and Mausoleum. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Monday, April 3, from 5 until 7 p.m., and in the church on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass.

In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested memorials to St. Lucy Catholic Church, 3101 Drexel Ave. Racine, WI 53403.

The family has selected Miller’s Flowers for floral orders.