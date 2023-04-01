Obituary for Gerald ‘Red’ J. Madison

April 15, 1936 – March 30, 2023

Gerald “Red” J. Madison, age 86, passed away on March 30, 2023, at East Troy Manor of East Troy, Wis. He will be dearly missed.

Gerald ‘Red’ J. Madison

Red was born on April 15, 1936, to Myron and Phyllis of Big Bend, Wis. After graduating from Rochester Agriculture School in 1955, he experienced working in several trades before opening Red’s Auto Salvage, where he devoted his time to running his business until he was no longer able.

He is survived by his oldest daughter, Lynn Mules (Craig) and their children, Jeremy (Michelle) Irwin and their children, Ansel and Ethan. Joshua (Jennifer) Irwin and their children, Connor and Delaney. Also, his grandson, Devin (Valerie) Warren and grandchildren, Riley, Aiden, and Madison, and many other loving family members and friends.

Red is preceded in death by his wife, Karen, and daughter, Jill.

Services

A celebration of Red’s life will be held on Monday, April 3, 2023, at Integrity Celebrations Center, 2789 Browns Lake Dr., Burlington, WI 53105. A visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m., directly followed by a service and luncheon. Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery at 2 p.m.

Red’s wishes were to not spend money on flowers but to cherish your memories of him.

