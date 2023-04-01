Obituary for Virginia Lee Henningfeld

June 22, 1957 – March 29, 2023

Virginia Lee Henningfeld died peacefully while surrounded by her family at Waukesha Memorial Hospital on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at 88. She was born in Council Bluffs, Iowa, the daughter of the late Kenneth and Bea (Nee: Ash) Burt.

It was while attending Alverno College at a school dance that she met the love of her life, Carlos R. Henningfeld, and on June 22, 1957, they were united in marriage. They were blessed with the arrival of their daughter, Cynthia (Cyndy), in 1958 and moved to Racine in 1964. Carl and Virginia moved to Pewaukee in their later years to be near Cyndy and her family. Carl passed away on Aug. 23, 2018, after 61 years of marriage.

Virginia had been employed in the fifties as a flight attendant for TWA, then as an executive secretary at SC Johnson, retiring from Modine Mfg. She was a longtime member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Racine and a member of St. Anthony’s on the Lake Catholic Church in Pewaukee. Virginia was an accomplished tennis player, golfer and bridge player, She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who will be dearly missed.

Surviving are her loving daughter, Cynthia (Jeff) Moylan; beloved grandchildren, Sarah (Jeff) Lui and Margaret Seitz (Geno Speelman); great-grandchildren, Virginia Paige Lui, Ryan Gregory Lui, and Kendall Ryan Seitz; sister, Beverly Doyle; sister-in-law, Joyce Wilson; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and dear friends. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Jacqueline Henkel, and brother-in-law, Paul.

Services

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring St., with Reverend Yamid Blanco officiating. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the Mass from 10 until 11 a.m. Private interment will be held at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

The family would like to thank Lori Laatsch for her companionship and friendship with Virginia these past years.