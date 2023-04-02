Obituary for Clarence Green

October 10, 1937 – March 25, 2023

Clarence Green, age 85, of Racine passed away at home surrounded by family on Saturday, March 25, 2023. He was born in Memphis, Tenn., to Charlie Green and Mary (nee: Barry) Diggins on Oct. 10, 1937.

Clarence served in the Marine Corps from 1960 – 1964. He met the love of his life, Dorothy, in 1968 and they were married on Nov. 30 of that same year. Together they raised four wonderful children. He retired in 2000 from Haban Manufacturing. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Prior to his illness, Clarence enjoyed traveling, eating, and listening to music.

He was baptized in 1973 as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses. At the time of his death, he was serving as an elder in the Meadowbrook Congregation. He was known for his zeal for the ministry, his kindness and his wonderful laugh.

Clarence is mourned by his loving wife, Dorothy; children, Gwen (Larry) Latiker of Racine, Stephanie Woods of Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., David (Christonya) Green of Racine, and Melissa Green of South Milwaukee; grandchildren, Steven Crawford, Brittany Mosley, Brandon Green, Jordan Mosley, Mariah Kidd, and Jada Latiker; Sister-in-Law, Rose Hooker of Milwaukee; seven great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Charles Green and Bennie Diggins; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Terrel and Emma Turner; and brother-in-law, Archie Hooker.

The Green family would like to offer their heartfelt thanks to the staff of Compassus Home Health Care for their compassionate assistance while Clarence was on home hospice. The family would also like to thank Jessica Christensen for her loving care and support during this difficult time.

Services

A Memorial Service celebrating the life of Clarence will be held on Friday, April 14, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 1600 Summerset Drive, Racine, WI.

Relatives and friends are invited to meet from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.

The service will also be available on Zoom:

Meet ID – 871-8656-9164

Passcode – 355655